Every Look From SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week Runway Show
SI Swimsuit models turned up the heat on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on June 1. After a Friday full of pool parties, reunions and beauty treatments, the women woke up this morning bright and early for a DOGPOUND workout led by four-time SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin.
After a private brunch and catwalk rehearsals, Camille Kostek, Christen Harper, Hunter McGrady, Jena Sims, Achieng Agutu, Brooks Nader, Lauren Chan, Xandra Pohl, Penny Lane and Ellie Thumann headed to get their hair and makeup done ahead of the red carpet event hosted by Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.
This year, SI Swimsuit’s runway featured the 13 models who all starred in the 60th anniversary magazine, in addition to seven new faces, including Alix Earle, the cover model of the brand’s first digital issue. Content creators Abbie Herbert, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, Sarah Nicole Landry, Jilly Anais and Lele Pons also strutted for the brand.
We’ve done all the research and browsing so you can simply sit back, relax and “add to cart” without scrambling to find each model’s looks from the evening’s event. Shop every bikini, one-piece, monokini and cover-up worn at SI Swimsuit’s runway show at Miami Swim Week below.
Camille Kostek
The former Swim Search co-winner made her debut with the brand in 2018, and has posed for every issue since. She landed on the cover of the 2019 issue, becoming the first open casting call alumna to do so.
Kamie Crawford
- Bond-Eye Mara One-Piece, $175 (bond-eye.com)
- Normaillot Silver Cut-Out Monokini
Crawford made her debut with the brand in 2022, and has starred in each issue since. The Maryland native, who is also a television personality and pocast host, uses her platform to advocate for diversity in the industry.
Christen Harper
- Melody One-Piece, $298 (vixpaulahermanny.com)
- Knix Mango Triangle Bikini Top, $40 and Mango String Bikini Bottom, $35 (knix.com)
The Los Angeles native was discovered through and co-won the Swim Search open casting call in 2021, and went on be named co-Rookie of the Year in ’22. The Women of the League star has appeared in every issue since and never fails to amaze.
Katie Austin
- Lain Snow Pink-and-White One-Piece
- Norma Kamali String Bra, $85 and String Bottoms, $85 (normakamali.com)
The fitness influencer and four-time SI Swimsuit model was the other 2022 co-Rookie of the Year. Austin has also posed for the annual issue each year since her debut in ’21.
Hunter McGrady
- SKIMS Knotted One-Shoulder Monokini, $118 (skims.com)
- SKIMS Zip-Front Sleeveless One-Piece, $94 (skims.com)
The 2024 cover girl is a mom of two, podcast host and staunch advocate for size diversity and inclusion in the modeling and fashion industries.
Jena Sims
- One-Piece Swimsuit by Lain Snow
- Angela Top Buena Vista, € 80.00 and Angela Bottom Buena Vista, € 80.00 (baindeminuitswim.com)
The Swim Search co-winner and 2024 rookie walked the runway last year, just a few weeks before welcoming her baby boy Crew, whom she shares with her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka. The nonprofit CEO and Florida resident returned to the catwalk this year for the second consecutive time.
Xandra Pohl
- bareminimale Carrie Bradshaw Classic Triangle Top, $81 and Carrie Bradshaw Bottom, $81 (bareminimale.com)
- Haus of Pinklemonaid Jac - Neon Tie String Bikini, $128 and mesh bodysuit (shophausofpinklemonaid.com)
The Miami-based DJ made her debut in this year’s SI Swimsuit issue, but her story with the brand began a year ago. She was the official DJ of the 2023 SI Swimsut runway show at Miami Swim Week and made a surprise catwalk appearance last July.
Achieng Agutu
- Sports Illustrated Women’s Cut-Out One-Piece with Wrap Tie Detail in Pop Pink, $60 (amazon.com)
- Nessy Swimwear Cobalt Kayla Top, $50 and Cobalt Kendal Bottom, $50 (nessyswimwear.com)
The Swim Search co-winner and content creator is the self-proclaimed “tantalizing confidence queen,” and her energy is totally palpable on that stage.
Brooks Nader
- OYE Swimwear Cindy One-Piece, $350 (oyeswimwear.com)
- Purple High-Neck Zip Crop Neoprene Bikini Top from Body Glove and Megan Mae Miami Yellow Believe Bottom, $68 (meganmaemiami.com)
The 2023 cover girl and six-time SI Swimsuit model opened the show with her three younger sisters last year and delivered another showstopping performance on Saturday evening.
Lauren Chan
- Selina Ray Swimwear The Maya One-Piece in Cherry, $110 (selinarae.com)
- Knix Oceana Short Sleeve Zip Cropped Swim Top, $60 and Oceana Sculpt High Rise High Cut Swim Bottom, $40 (knix.com)
The Henning clothing brand founder is also a former fashion features editor at Glamour. This year marked the Canadian model’s second SI Swimsuit photo shoot and Miami Swim Week runway show.
Ellie Thumann
- Amor Mía Red Ruffled Heart Bikini Top, $59 and Red Ruffled Heart Bikini Bottom, $59 (amor-mia.com)
- Knix Oceana One-Shoulder Bikini Top, $55 and Oceana Bikini Swim Bottom, $40 (knix.com)
The content creator, who is best known for her YouTube channel, has created a large following and wholesome community through her aesthetic and candid portrayal of her life, as well as her mental health advocacy.
Nicole Williams English
- Myra Swim Nixon One-Piece, $240 (myraswim.com)
- Frankies Bikinis Lumia Triangle Bralette Bikini Top, $80 and Full Moon Micro Bikini Bottom, $80 (frankiesbikinis.com)
The 2023 Rookie of the Year dropped jaws when she announced her pregnancy on the runway two years ago, then walked the same catwalk with her baby girl, India Moon, last year. This year, the swimwear designer returned to the catwalk as radiant as ever.
Penny Lane
- Rotate x Reina Olga Soft Mixed Swimsuit Flower Print, $206.16 (rotatebirgerchristensen.com)
- Zip-Up One-Piece from Body Glove
The English model made her SI Swimsuit debut this year after being named a co-winner of the Swim Search open casting call. She is also a cofounder of the Pleasure Padel Club.
Alix Earle
- Sommer Swim Ryan Blue Fondale - Halter Bikini Top, $109 and Farrah Blue Fondale - Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, $99 (sommerswim.com)
- Bond-eye sera crop, $160 and sinner brief eco, $90 (bond-eye.com)
The TikTok sensation and Miami resident just made her debut on the cover of SI Swimsuit’s very first digital issue.
Jilly Anais
- Deep Blue Strapless Metallic One-Piece from Haus of Pinklemonaid
- bareminimale My Hawaiian Girl Classic Triangle Top, $81 and My Hawaiian Girl Bottom, $81 (bareminimale.ca)
The Texas native is a former Miss Teen Houston winner and competitive cheerleader. Her love for music and dance transitioned to content creation when she moved to Los Angeles. Today, the Rosewood actress, who was a performer on Nick Cannon’s “Future Superstar Tour,” has built a following of more than 5 million across platforms.
Haley Cavinder
- Sports Illustrated Women's Standard Ruffle Cutout Bralette, $40 and Standard String Tie Side Tanga Bikini Bottom, $35 (amazon.com)
- Heart of Sun Naomi Top, $92 and Naomi Bottom, $88 (heartofsun.shop)
Cavinder, who is set to return for a fifth and final college basketball season at the University of Miami, formerly played for Fresno State, where she broke the NCAA free-throw percentage record in the 2021-22 season. The Indiana native and her twin, Hanna, are paving the way for female NCAA athletes to rightfully take advantage of sponsorships and brand deals as part of the organization’s NIL rules.
Hanna Cavinder
- Sports Illustrated Women’s Standard Ruffle Cutout Bralette, $40 and Standard String Tie Side Tanga Bikini Bottom, $35 (amazon.com)
- Leslie Amon Zita Bikini Set - Black-and-white gingham, $260.39 (leslieamon.com)
Throughout their time playing college basketball, Hanna and her sister Haley have built a brand and a name for themselves both on and off the court. In addition to leading Miami to it’s first Elite Eight in program history, Cavinder will return to Miami this coming year to take her fifth and final year of eligibility.
Sarah Nicole Landry
- Pink-and-White Seashell Gingham Knix Swim Top and High-Waisted Bottoms
- Knix Cinch Shaper Pink One-Piece Swimsuit
The content creator and mom of four is best known for her blog, The Birds Papaya, where she candidly writes about the highs and lows of her life, and encourages other women and mothers to live authentically. The podcast host uses her platform to create open conversations about body image, divorce, parenting and self-love.
Abbie Herbert
- Oséree HS24 Pailettes Bicolor Diamond Maillot, $321 (oseree.com)
- Pink-and-Orange Two-Piece from Lain Snow
The mom of two, who shares her children with her husband, Josh Herbert, has built a following of more than 20 million across her platforms. She‘s always keeping it real ith fans when it comes to motherhood and family life, and has built a close-knit community through her lifestyle, beauty, fashion and comedic content.
