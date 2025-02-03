Penny Lane Drops Jaws in Red Hot Lingerie Set Video for Valentine’s Day
Penny Lane has already got her Valentine’s Day look sorted—well, at least her undergarments. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who was discovered through and co-won the Swim Search open casting call and traveled to Portugal to pose for Ben Watts for her debut with the magazine, turned up the heat on Instagram with her latest post.
The 30-year-old, who celebrated her milestone birthday in December, left fans absolutely breathless in a sizzling new video wearing a sultry red hot lace two-piece from fellow SI Swimsuit model Kim Kardashian’s shapewear, clothing and intimates brand, SKIMS. The England native flaunted her sculpted abs and perfect figure and looked as confident and stunning as ever in the vibrant, intricately designed lingerie set that hugged her curves in all the right places.
Lane accessorized with a gold charm bracelet and dainty gold “P” pendant necklace. Her long blonde locks were loose, smooth and straight, cascading around her neck and shoulders as she slowly danced around and showed off her outfit to the sound of “Love Funk Fever” by half.cool. She opted for a simple, glowy glam look including feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a glossy mauve lip.
“@skims Valentine’s Shop is now open #skimspartner💋,” the Pleasure Padel Club founder captioned the mesmerizing video.
“Hot damn,” fellow 2024 SI Swim rookie and Swim Search co-winner Berkleigh Wright commented.
“Wowow,” Summer Wilson, who was also discovered through the open casting call and posed for the 2021 magazine, added.
“PENNNNNY❤️❤️❤️,” four-time brand star Katie Austin wrote.
“Insane,” 2024 rookie XANDRA, who just revealed she will be returning to the fold this year, declared.
“Wow the cutest set 😍,” one fan chimed. “A vision in red 💋🥰❤️🌹🍓.”
“Left em on red ❤️,” another cleverly wrote.