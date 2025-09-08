Penny Lane’s Best SI Swimsuit Moments
Penny Lane made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2024—but her journey with the brand began long before that. The English model was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2023, and named a co-finalist and then one of seven co-winners, securing her spot in the following year’s magazine.
“When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come,” the 2023 Swim Search co-winner recalled ahead of her debut in the fold. “I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were… I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment.”
Here’s a breakdown of Lane’s special story with SI Swimsuit through the years, highlighting her best moments in print and digital.
Lane’s debut
Lane’s rookie feature brought that dream to life. Photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal, Lane stunned in earthy-toned bikinis, sun-drenched glam and looks that showcased her sculpted figure and soulful presence. The shoot captured her impeccable beauty and supermodel stature, but also showcased a deeper transformation.
“Beyond the surface beauty in the images [resulting from her rookie feature], I want viewers to recognize the journey behind them,” she said while on location with the team in Porto and the North. “Achieving confidence and balance took time and patience for me… I hope that, by witnessing my journey, women will realize that striving to be their happiest and most balanced selves will, in turn, bring out the most beautiful version of themselves.”
Over the years, Lane has posed for notable labels like Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Balmain, Charlotte Tilbury, SKIMS and Intimissimi.
But shooting for SI Swim, a brand she has looked up to forever, was extra special.
“It’s been, honestly, this whole experience up until this point, I haven’t believed it,” Lane added. “It still feels like it’s sinking in today. And the first shot that we got, I think I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is actually real, it’s happening and I’ve actually done it.’ It’s a really amazing experience to feel like I’ve come throughout this whole journey to this point now. It’s been 10 years [in the making], and it’s been incredible, like an amazing journey up to this point, but it means so much to me. So it just feels like I’m just filled with gratitude.”
Her sophomore shoot
The England native’s sophomore appearance, announced in early 2025, was met with viral fanfare. Her return was previewed with a muted blue bikini from Toxic Sadie Swimwear—one of the season’s most buzzed-about reveals.
“It is exciting to see that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has been a champion for [body positivity],” the Justice League actress previously said. “I hope that we can continue to work towards a world where all individuals are valued and appreciated for who they are.”
This time, Lane was sent to Switzerland for a shoot unlike anything she’d done before. Styled by Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, she embodied quiet luxury, Mob Wife winter, mermaidcore and more.
A cocoa ruffle bikini was paired with a fur coat and knee-high boots. A sculptural gray one-piece by Rick Owens shimmered against Zurich’s cool-toned urban textures. In another look, she floated in a glittering sage green bikini in a tiled pool, evoking ethereal mountain goddess energy.
On the 2025 red carpet, the 30-year-old reflected on how far she’d come. “It feels so synergistic and amazing,” Lane shared. “To be back here… it feels more comfortable for me. I kind of know what to expect… seeing all the girls again and celebrating—it’s just like coming back to a family. It’s so, so beautiful.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit runway
Lane first walked the SI Swimsuit runway as a Swim Search finalist in 2024, and returned to the brand’s iconic annual show this May at the W South Beach.
She brought her signature confidence and joy to the stage in two striking looks: a light-wash denim string bikini by Two Fish paired with high-rise chaps from Denimcratic, and a flirty navy string bikini by Heidi Fish adorned with pink polka dots and ruffled trim.
“Man! I feel like a woman!” she exclaimed on Instagram.