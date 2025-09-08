Penny Lane’s Best SI Swimsuit Moments

Swimsuit

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland.
Penny Lane made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2024—but her journey with the brand began long before that. The English model was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2023, and named a co-finalist and then one of seven co-winners, securing her spot in the following year’s magazine.

“When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come,” the 2023 Swim Search co-winner recalled ahead of her debut in the fold. “I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were… I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment.”

Here’s a breakdown of Lane’s special story with SI Swimsuit through the years, highlighting her best moments in print and digital.

  1. Lane’s debut
  2. Her sophomore shoot
  3. The 2025 SI Swimsuit runway

Lane’s debut

Penny Lane
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali Sweatshirt by Edikted. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Lane’s rookie feature brought that dream to life. Photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal, Lane stunned in earthy-toned bikinis, sun-drenched glam and looks that showcased her sculpted figure and soulful presence. The shoot captured her impeccable beauty and supermodel stature, but also showcased a deeper transformation.

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Sunglasses by Chloé.
Penny Lane
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agua by Agua Bendita. Bracelets by Brinker + Eliza. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“Beyond the surface beauty in the images [resulting from her rookie feature], I want viewers to recognize the journey behind them,” she said while on location with the team in Porto and the North. “Achieving confidence and balance took time and patience for me… I hope that, by witnessing my journey, women will realize that striving to be their happiest and most balanced selves will, in turn, bring out the most beautiful version of themselves.”

Penny Lane models in a black wet-look bikini in Portugal for her rookie shoot with SI Swimsuit in 2024.
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Over the years, Lane has posed for notable labels like Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Balmain, Charlotte Tilbury, SKIMS and Intimissimi.

Penny Lane
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by My Mum Made It. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

But shooting for SI Swim, a brand she has looked up to forever, was extra special.

Penny Lane
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Penny Lane
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali Necklace by VANESSA MOONEY Rings by Cleopatra’s Bling and VANESSA MOONEY. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“It’s been, honestly, this whole experience up until this point, I haven’t believed it,” Lane added. “It still feels like it’s sinking in today. And the first shot that we got, I think I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is actually real, it’s happening and I’ve actually done it.’ It’s a really amazing experience to feel like I’ve come throughout this whole journey to this point now. It’s been 10 years [in the making], and it’s been incredible, like an amazing journey up to this point, but it means so much to me. So it just feels like I’m just filled with gratitude.”

Penny Lane
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid Necklace by Child of Wild. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Penny Lane
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Loveshack Fancy Necklaces by Virgins Saints & Angels and VANESSA MOONEY. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Her sophomore shoot

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The England native’s sophomore appearance, announced in early 2025, was met with viral fanfare. Her return was previewed with a muted blue bikini from Toxic Sadie Swimwear—one of the season’s most buzzed-about reveals.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by With Jéan. Jacket by Ronny Kobo. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Jacket by Perfect Moment. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“It is exciting to see that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has been a champion for [body positivity],” the Justice League actress previously said. “I hope that we can continue to work towards a world where all individuals are valued and appreciated for who they are.”

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Moschino. Shrug by LaPointe. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Penny Lane BTS photo in Switzerland.
Penny Lane / SI Staff

This time, Lane was sent to Switzerland for a shoot unlike anything she’d done before. Styled by Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, she embodied quiet luxury, Mob Wife winter, mermaidcore and more.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by SUNCILLO. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

A cocoa ruffle bikini was paired with a fur coat and knee-high boots. A sculptural gray one-piece by Rick Owens shimmered against Zurich’s cool-toned urban textures. In another look, she floated in a glittering sage green bikini in a tiled pool, evoking ethereal mountain goddess energy.

Penny Lane poses in Switzerland in a blue bikini and boots.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Montce. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Christopher Esber. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

On the 2025 red carpet, the 30-year-old reflected on how far she’d come. “It feels so synergistic and amazing,” Lane shared. “To be back here… it feels more comfortable for me. I kind of know what to expect… seeing all the girls again and celebrating—it’s just like coming back to a family. It’s so, so beautiful.”

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Rick Owens. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The 2025 SI Swimsuit runway

Penny Lane on the SI Swimsuit runway at Swim Week.
Penny Lane on the SI Swimsuit runway at the W South Beach. Swimsuit by Two Fish. Chaps by Denimcratic. / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Lane first walked the SI Swimsuit runway as a Swim Search finalist in 2024, and returned to the brand’s iconic annual show this May at the W South Beach.

Penny Lane walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Penny Lane walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show / John Parra/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

She brought her signature confidence and joy to the stage in two striking looks: a light-wash denim string bikini by Two Fish paired with high-rise chaps from Denimcratic, and a flirty navy string bikini by Heidi Fish adorned with pink polka dots and ruffled trim.

Penny Lane
Penny Lane / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

“Man! I feel like a woman!” she exclaimed on Instagram.

