5 Photos That Prove Swimwear and Boots Make a Surprisingly Perfect Combo
Does your favorite pair of boots collect dust in the warmer months? Are you looking for a way to spruce up your bikini but don’t know where to begin? Are you trying to blend summer and fall fashion and produce a cohesive look? If you answered “yes” to any of those questions, we have just the answers you’re looking for. Boots!
Boots come in a vast array of different designs and shapes, making it easy to mix and match different garments with them. What’s more, they’re great for most months of the year. Here are five gorgeous SI Swimsuit shots over the years, where boots were the must-have accessory.
Kate Upton in moon boots
Who better to kick this off with than SI Swimsuit Legend Kate Upton? Her 2013 Antarctica shoot is iconic, including her winter wonderland wardrobe. Her white bikini paired wth fluffly earmuffs and white moon boots all came together to produce a show-stopping look.
Josephine Skriver in heeled boots
Just because you’re on the ranch doesn’t mean you can’t wear knee-high heeled boots. Josephine Skriver is proof that fashion and farm life can go hand in hand, as she looked incredible in her mulberry-colored boots in this 2021 photo shoot from Sacramento, Calif.
Renee and Elisha Herbert in snow boots
As if Renee and Elisha Herbert weren’t already visions while wearing their respective bikini tops and ski pants to match, the twins took it up a notch in Switzerland with the addition of these super cute snow boots for the 2025 issue.
Ashley Smith in cowgirl boots
This conversation surrounding boots would be nothing without the mention of cowgirl boots. Ashley Smith is a striking example of how versatile this style is, while rocking the boots in this Route 66 photo shoot from 2015. It’s certainly a fun and flirty look.
Sharina Gutierrez in rain boots
After rain comes sunshine, but that’s not enough of a reason to put away your rain boots just yet! This style of boots delivers cool-girl energy and endless charm. Sharina Gutierrez wears her peanut brown rain boots with a green string bikini in this shoot, from Portugal for the 2024 issue, and instantly serves a fun fashion moment.