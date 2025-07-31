Best Micro Bikinis of 2025: Tiny, Trendy and Totally Bold
The era of wearing medium to full coverage bikinis is still very much alive and well, but it’s safe to say the era of micro bikinis is not too far behind.
As with any trend, it can be hard to know where to begin—especially if it's your first-ever micro bikini purchase—but that confusion officially comes to an end today because with these stellar recommendations, you’ll be all caught up and feeling stylish in no time!
The most mesmerizing micro bikinis of the summer
The first step to finding the perfect micro bikini worth adding to your closet is finding a two-piece that’ll make you exclaim “hubba hubba!” in the loudest voice possible. Perhaps these picks will make you do just that.
Frankies Bikinis
A design like this two-toned Frankies Bikinis ensemble is perfect for those who are just starting their micro bikini journey. It has ample coverage at the top and bottom while still being exceptionally striking—a combo that can ease you into an even tinier micro bikini as soon as possible.
Price: Coastal Micro Triangle Bikini Top ($90), Kealy Reversible Cheeky Bikini Bottom
($100)
Size: XS - XL
Type: Forward-Facing Tie String Top / Cheeky Bottom
Lybethras
Lybethras knows how daunting shopping for micro bikinis can be. Fortunately, the brand is home to a vast array of swimsuits with various patterns, shapes and sizes. This black and white crocodile print two-piece is certainly no exception.
Price: 2-for-1 Bikini Ensemble ($140)
Size: XS - XL
Type: Tie String Top / Tie String Bottom
PacSun
Who said the era of neon was over? PacSun is bringing past trends back into the fold by incorporating veteran bikini moments into new micro bikini designs. The brand proves that true style never really has an expiration date.
Price: Edikted Contrast Micro Triangle Bikini Top ($35), Edikted Contrast Micro String Bikini Bottom
($32)
Size: XS - XL
Type: Tie String Top / Tie String Bottom
Tinye Swim
For micro bikinis as bold in color as they are in style, look no further than Tinye Swim for all the answers. Mixing and matching vibrant pigments you wouldn’t typically see on a swimsuit is a guaranteed head-turner.
Price: Micro Bikini Top ($35), Micro Bikini Bottoms ($35)
Size: XS - L
Type: Tie String Top / Thong Bottom
Wicked Weasel
All hail one of the micro bikini forefathers, Wicked Weasel! This brand is an essential pioneer of the current trend. So much so that micro bikinis wouldn’t be the same without it. All this to say: this site is home to a plethora of options.
Price: 312 Tri Top ($49), 457 Micro Bikini Bottom ($47)
Size: Micro - XXL
Type: Thin Strap Top / Ultra Thin Strap Thong Bottom
Finding the right fit
Micro bikinis are all about ensuring you have the best fit possible to achieve the tried-and-true look. The best way to do this is to try on several bikinis until you land on one that feels just right. What does just right feel like? Here are some of the qualities you should look out for:
- Bra size: Does the cup cover up while also leaving little to be desired? The goal is to simultaneously have the bust covering the bits while also having a good chunk of the skin showing for that daring touch.
- Bum size: A cheeky look is certainly a head-turner. But mostly when it’s done the proper way. Micro bikini bottoms should teeter that fine line between thong and skimpy. The bottom has small to medium coverage.
- Support: Although they seem like it, micro bikinis are not gravity-defying, meaning you’re going to need a little more help from time to time. This could mean searching for pieces with strings or straps for additional hold. It could also mean heading out to buy clothing tape for more security.
Micro bikini brands to shop ‘til you drop
Seeing is believing! There’s no better way to persuade you to trust these three go-to swimwear brands for all your micro bikinis than by seeing some of their most amazing pieces on breathtaking SI Swimsuit models.
Andi Bagus
Andi Bagus doesn’t mess around when it comes to offering up-to-date bikinis you can’t help but want. Each item is cultivated from fashion-forward minds, made by talented hands and—eventually—each item gets worn by a sun-kissed beach babe like SI Swimsuit model Berkleigh Wright.
Sage Swim
Sage Swim is to thank for bringing not only this swimsuit to creation but also so many more distinct garments. Cindy Kimberly flourished in this heavenly two-piece string ensemble. With boldness as their top priority, these micro bikinis are bound to be as daring as ever.
Ola Vida
This female-founded brand knows all about how to deliver chic summer pieces. Ola Vida's unique eye for innovating fresh and trendy pieces results in fantastic garments like this gray and black, rose-patterned micro bikini that Jessica Aidi looked wonderful in.
Feeling confident in daring micro bikinis
Wearing micro bikinis can come with some drawbacks, including not feeling very bold and brazen in the swimsuit. This is natural, as wearing itty-bitty bikinis shows off a lot of skin and can even leave you feeling more bare than you do without clothes. Fortunately, there are ways to ensure you don’t arrive on the beach ready to throw on a towel and hide.
- Accessories: No one ever said the micro bikini has to be the only star of the outfit. Spruce up your bikini moment by adding various accessories for extra styling points. Necklaces, body chains and adorable beach hats are a great place to start.
- Design: Because the bread and butter of a micro bikini is the style of the swimsuit, the rest is all up to you. Feel your best self by finding swimsuits in your favorite color or design. From here, all you need to do is flaunt your stuff and find that inner baddie each time you put on the bikini.
- Fit: As with any garment, having the proper size does half the work. Micro bikinis that are too small will constantly shift and slip out of place, while those that are too big will appear droopy or have too many gaps. If you can, be sure to try on the micro bikini before committing to the purchase.
Quick tips before you take a dip
Activities: Keep in mind that micro bikinis may not be the best bikini to wear if you want to do more energetic beach activities. They could interfere with pastimes like surfing or playing volleyball. Leisurely affairs could be better suited, like relaxing in Secrets Tides Punta Cana’s pool chairs or strolling on the coast of Cuixmala—to name a few.
Moisturizing: Being in the sun can be a drying task, and the skin often needs revitalization afterward. Pre-moisturizing before heading to the beach and reapplying occasionally until you’re back home is advised. This way, dry and cracked skin becomes a thing of the past.
Shaving: The bikini line is a little more exposed with this style of swimsuit, so it may help to do a quick pass over the bikini area with a razor. Heading to your local waxing store is also an option, as long as you wait between 24 and 48 hours before heading into the water. But then again, if you don’t care for bare, that’s perfectly fine, too!
Sunscreen: No matter how quickly you’re in and out of the sun, sunscreen is of the utmost importance. Protect your skin at all costs, especially with skin-exposing micro bikinis. And remember to reapply sunscreen every couple of hours for round-the-clock protection.
The trend of micro bikinis is rising more and more each summer—get your hands on a set today!
