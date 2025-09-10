These BTS Pics of Olivia Dunne Are the Perfect Send-Off for Summer
What better way to send those sultry summer days off into those crisp autumn evenings than by taking a look back at the breathtaking Bermuda SI Swimsuit shoot of 2025 cover model Olivia Dunne? (There isn’t a better way; this was a trick question.)
And that’s precisely what photographer Ben Watts did this week by taking his Instagram account to delight his followers with a sneak peek into his camera roll for a never-before-seen look at some shots taken of the former LSU gymnast. And you better believe the new three-carousel set featured plenty of sun, sand and designer swimwear.
The cover snapshot of the set showed Dunne crouched down low to the ground in a tan string bikini with black spots from Tropic of C. Her blonde hair was pulled back off her face as she looked coyly at the camera for the dynamic shot, the crystal ocean waves working overtime to create the perfect background.
The second frame was a candid snapshot, which showed the athlete seated very demurely on a rock in the water, wearing a mixed-print two-piece by Reina Olga—the same one she sported for her gorgeous cover shot. Then, the final frame featured Dunne in a colorful, 1980s-esque one-piece by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID with a high-cut leg and a unique striped design. She pulled the hems of the swimsuit upward for an extra sultry pose.
Check out more behind the scenes shots of Dunne here!
And it’s worth noting that Dunne had a particularly incredible summer in 2025. From being one of four cover models for SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue to partnering with massive brands like Raising Cane’s and (most recently) Fanatics Sportsbook, the athlete has been positively taking over our airwaves this season, and fans can’t get enough.
But—as we head into the last quarter of 2025—there’s still plenty of time left for even more adventures!
And one new adventure for Dunne took place just this past weekend when the athlete walked the red carpet alongside plenty of other SI Swimsuit models to attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. For her appearance, she sported a sleek all-black suit with a molded bra-style top and matching accessories for an elevated, elegant take on the popular corpcore fashion trend.
Taking to TikTok, Dunne shared some reactions to the incredible annual show with her fans, the most humorous of which was her response to Tate McRae’s performance, which the model joked “altered [her] brain chemistry.”
So, as we say goodbye to summer, we’re saying hello to an all-new collection of adventures for this radiant superstar!