Shop the Timeless Red String Two-Piece Ilona Maher Wore on Location With SI Swimsuit
We welcomed September digital cover star Ilona Maher to the SI Swimsuit family yesterday, and it already feels like the professional rugby player has been with us for years. The Olympic athlete, who led Team USA to its first bronze medal in rugby at the Paris games this summer, has gone viral on social media over the past couple of months. The content creator uses her platform to advocate for female athletes, share inspirational messages about body positivity and show off her lighthearted comedic side.
Maher traveled to Fire Island Beach in the beautiful and quaint Long Island town of Bellport for her feature with photographer Ben Watts. The 28-year-old was a total natural in front of the camera, though she revealed in a vlog that she was nervous leading up to her cover photo shoot. Maher’s fierce and formidable energy were truly palpable while on location in upstate New York, and she certainly wasn’t afraid to rock bold colors, daring cuts, mesh moments and classic silhouettes. The model and the style team wanted to show off Maher’s hard-earned muscles and that’s exactly what we did.
Check out one of the most memorable red hot string looks from Maher’s shoot below.
Mouna Small Triangle Bikini Top, $210 and Malou Thin Bikini Briefs, $210 (eresparis.com)
This timeless bright cherry red set features a traditional triangle-style top and cheeky tie-side bottoms, offering adjustable coverage optimal for tanning.
View Maher’s full gallery here, and read her cover story here.