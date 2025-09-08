SI Swimsuit Models Take Over MTV VMAs Red Carpet in Fabulous Fashion
The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) touched down in Elmont, N.Y., last night, and we spotted a few familiar faces in attendance. From digital trailblazers to magazine history-makers, take a look at the SI Swimsuit models who attended the annual event in enviable style.
Alix Earle
Earle made her mark at the magazine as its first digital cover girl in 2024 and shot with the brand in Miami, Fla. On the red carpet last night, she sported a white Tom Ford mini dress with black close-toed pumps.
“Getting to do what I do is something I dreamed of for so long,” the New Jersey native told Rolling Stone at the event. She was named on the publication’s Most Influential Creators list in August, just three months after her second SI Swimsuit shoot from Jamaica was released as part of our latest issue in May.
Olivia Dunne
Dunne, who scored her first front-page spot with SI Swimsuit this year, repped this all-black number before Sunday night’s show—including an ultra-cropped blazer, black trousers and a satin bralette. The three-time model finished her sultry yet sophisticated ‘fit with matching pumps, a leather clutch and dainty jewelry.
The former Louisiana State University gymnast also took the stage—like Earle, and fellow SI Swimsuit model Ciara—as one of the night’s presenters.
Ciara
Ciara—another SI Swimsuit cover girl—was red hot on the red carpet, wearing a Scaparelli ensemble with clear Gianvito Rossi heels. On her look for the night, she told Billboard, “I get to be my tomboy self tonight, but a little sexy in the mix,” as she showcased an oversized zip-up mini dress.
The Grammy Award winner made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 when she secured a front-page feature in Barbados. She shared the cover spot with Kim Kardashian, Yumi Nu and Maye Musk.
Haley Kalil
You may have seen Kalil’s look almost 40 years ago, when this sequins-adorned Marc Bouwer number made its debut in 1988. On the carpet, the SI Swimsuit model—who made history with Camille Kostek as the brand’s first Swim Search winners—paired the garment with multiple statement necklaces and moody glam.
“Whenever I go to an awards show, one of my favorite comments to get is, like, ’Why is she there?’” the Minnesota native joked on Instagram following the night’s festivities. “And I always think, ’I know, but don't tell them.’”
Lauren Chan
Attending the event with Etalk, 2025 cover girl Lauren Chan paired a flowy Acne Studios black midi dress with a pair of matching-colored close-toed pumps from Naturalizer. The three-time SI Swimsuit shot her latest SI Swimsuit feature in Bermuda this year, sharing a cover spot with Dunne, Jordan Chiles and Salma Hayek Pinault.
The Ontario native also posted a handful of snaps from the show on Instagram, featuring her conversations with KATSEYE—who won the PUSH Performance of the Year award—J Balvin, Paris Hilton, Nicky Rothschild and more.