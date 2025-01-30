WNBA Star Nika Mühl Gets Sultry With Series of Stunning Leather, Ab-Bearing Looks
Seattle Storm rookie Nika Mühl has never been one to shy away from a bold fashion statement and her latest photo series proves she’s at the top of her game, both on and off the court. From sleek leather ensembles to playful candy-colored aesthetics, the WNBA athlete showcased her range with a mix of edgy and glamorous styles that kept fans—and the fashion world—on their toes.
Her first look, a glossy black off-shoulder dress, exuded major Matrix vibes. Paired with angular shades and softly curled hair, the ensemble brought a futuristic edge to classic elegance. The patent material caught the light just right. The style icon is clearly unafraid of stepping into the avant-garde.
In sharp contrast, the 23-year-old’s second look was a bubblegum-pink dream, channeling Barbiecore energy with a touch of modernity. Her pastel lavender eyeshadow and glossy lips added a candy-pop flair, proving her ability to seamlessly shift between aesthetics while still commanding attention.
Next, Mühl leaned into an edgier vibe with a denim and black two-piece ensemble. Her sharp black crop top and coordinating denim blazer brought a sultry streetwear twist, showcasing her sculpted abs. The look hit its peak when she zoomed out for a full mirror selfie, revealing slouchy patchwork jeans and pointed black heels. We’re obsessed with the ensemble’s mix of structure and playfulness, and think it makes for the ultimate cool-girl uniform.
But it was her final look that had everyone talking. In a striking leather co-ord, featuring a daring cutout top and matching high-waisted pants, Mühl delivered a sultry Catwoman moment. With her hair cascading in soft waves and the glossy material hugging her figure, the outfit balanced sexy and sophisticated in perfect harmony. The WNBA star paired the look with understated accessories, letting the all-leather ensemble take center stage.
“Bts of something special with @leaguefits,” the University of Connecticut alum teased some sort of collab upcoming with LeagueFits in her caption. She tagged stylist Ana Nikacevic, makeup artist Iva Rakuvina and 925STUDIO.
“NIKABABY!” Nneka Ogwumike commented.
“OH MY😍MY LAWDDDD😍,” Kamorea Arnold added.
“You’re something special 😍,” Amari DeBerry wrote. “THE LEATHER.”
“It girl 🔥,” Chelsey Sherrod declared.
“this is about to be iconic,” Smart Water chimed.
Known for her sassy accessories, attention to detail and fearless approach to personal style, Mühl is quickly becoming one of the league’s best-dressed players. Off the court, the Croatia native has been recovering from an ACL injury but hasn’t let that stop her from serving statement looks.