7 Sizzling Photos of Brittany Mahomes in Red Hot Suits on the Shores of Belize

The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie dazzled during her photo shoot with Derek Kettela.

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Long before her friendship with superstar Taylor Swift blossomed, Brittany Mahomes was used to being in the spotlight in front of a camera. The 29-year-old is a total natural, and she made that apparent when she posed for her rookie photo shoot in the 2024 SI Swimsuit magazine. The model and soon-to-be mom of three, who shares her kids with husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, traveled to Belize for her feature with Derek Kettela.

The Texas native showed off her confidence and super sculpted figure (the result of being a former pro soccer player, certified fitness trainer and a lover of all things health and wellness) in a series of fiery, daring red bikinis, monokinis and one-pieces.

The KC Current NWSL team co-owner reflected on what an exciting experience and milestone achievement posing for the issue was for her.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen. I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team,” she gushed while on location. “I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity. I want people to know that they can accomplish anything, even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams.”

Below are seven jaw-dropping pics from Mahomes’s SI Swimsuit feature in Belize.

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Nessy Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus Hat by Free People. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Mugler. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
