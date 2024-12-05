Breanna Stewart Reflects on Getting Outside of Her Comfort Zone for SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot
Breanna Stewart is a power forward for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and the cofounder of the forthcoming 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, Unrivaled. In addition to being an elite athlete, wife and mother, the 30-year-old New York native is also a one-time SI Swimsuit model.
Stewart traveled to St. Thomas for her 2022 brand feature, where she was photographed alongside a number of other WNBA players, including Te’a Cooper, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike and Sue Bird. We recently had the pleasure of chatting with Stewart, a two-time WNBA MVP and three-time WNBA champion, who reflected fondly upon her time in front of photographer Laretta Houston’s lens while in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“That SI Swimsuit shoot was incredible, not only just being around an amazing group of women, but also kind of putting myself out there outside my comfort zone, especially with the poses and trying to look bold and beautiful and myself,” Stewart tells us. “You know, even to this day, when I see those pictures, it just makes me think about the in between moments that I had and it was just a lot of fun.”
The styling on set for Stewart’s photo shoot embraced all black swimwear, and was intended to embody both sexy and wearable vibes that could easily go from the beach to dinner and back, all of which were accessorized with gold jewelry. As for her favorite look while on set with SI Swimsuit, Stewart recalls a bold one-sleeved bodysuit by Suki Cohen as her top pick.
“I liked the the one with the one arm sleeve,” Stewart notes of the unique and chic cut-out piece. “That’s kind of like the perfect [SI] Swimsuit suit.”
Since her SI Swimsuit photo shoot, Stewart has gone on to add numerous accolades to her stacked résumé. She signed with the New York Liberty in February of 2023 as a free agent and helped lead the team to the 2024 WNBA Championship this fall, marking the franchise’s first title in history. During the regular 2024 season, Stewart averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Additionally, Stewart earned her third Olympic gold medal this summer, after she and her teammates beat France 67-66 in a nail-biting matchup.
