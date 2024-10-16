Birthday Girl Sue Bird Talks Through Her Journey to Self-Compassion
Birthday wishes are in order for our very own Sue Bird! The WNBA and SI Swimsuit legend turns 44 years old today, Oct. 16. On her big day, we’re paying tribute to Bird with a look back at her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022.
That year, the powerhouse athlete traveled to St. Thomas alongside Breanna Stewart, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper, four fellow WNBA players. There, she posed for a handful of stunning photos captured by photographer Laretta Houston. Dressed in several stark black swimsuits (which gave a touch of edge to the tropical feature), Bird posed in front of the bright blue waters off the coast of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
But posing for unforgettable photos wasn’t the only thing the longtime Seattle Storm point guard did on the set of her brand debut. While in St. Thomas, Bird also took the chance to reflect on her journey to self-compassion, and she left us with some thoughtful reflections that we won’t soon forget.
“You have to be nice, you’re not always gonna be perfect, you’re not gonna get it right every time, you’re gonna make mistakes. I think it’s when you beat yourself up in those moments that can cause a lot [of difficulty],” she told the team. “I have really gone out of my way—because it’s not my strong suit—to just be nice to myself, show myself some grace, be kind ... and it’s really helped.”
For Bird, that practice—of giving herself grace and being kind to herself—didn’t really take hold until well into her career. It wasn’t until about 15 years into playing professional basketball that she felt she had a hold on self-compassion. According to the athlete, the practice lies at the heart of mental health and knowing “how to take care of yourself.” In other words, the practice of self-compassion is paramount in your journey to better mental health outcomes.
In recent years, mental health awareness has taken on new significance across all arenas, including sports. Athletes like Bird—and the rest of the WNBA players who joined her in St. Thomas—are the figures elevating the conversation in the sporting world, and it is better for it.
Shortly after her SI Swimsuit debut, Bird retired from professional basketball. Though no longer in uniform on the court, her legacy as a basketball player and beyond will always be felt.
In honor of that legacy—and her birthday—we’re taking a look at some of those photos from St. Thomas. Here are a few of our favorites.