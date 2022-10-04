Brooks Nader, Josephine Skriver, Leyna Bloom and More Rule Paris Fashion Week
As with everything, all good things must come to an end. After New York, London and Milan, fashion month culminated with a week of shows in Paris. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models like Ashley Graham, Josephine Skriver and Kelsey Merritt headed to the City of Love to take over the runways and front rows for legendary designers like Balenciaga, Victoria Beckham, Elie Saab and Valentino to name a few.
Temperatures may be cooling down, but these women gave us something to look forward to as they previewed the Spring/Summer 2023 collections. Keep scrolling for some of our best moments and showstopping looks.
Leader of the Pack
Gigi Hadid led the women down the colorful Stella McCartney runway in low-cut trousers and a matching black blazer.
MÔNOT Shot
Isabeli Fontana wore one of Eli Mizrahi’s creations to the MÔNOT fashion show.
She Means Business
Jospehine Skriver attended the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with Visit Qatar at the Longchamp Racecourse alongside Farnoush Hamidian, Desire Cordero and Xavier Serrano on Oct. 2. Later that day, she had two outfit changes for Givenchy and L’Oreal’s Le Defile Walk Your Worth Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show.
Dior Darling
SI Swim’s 2022 cover star Maye Musk, who was giving us all Coastal Grandmother this summer in Dior, checked out the fashion at the high-end brand’s show.
La Vie est (Trois) Belle
Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes and Skriver were quite the trio at the La Vie Est Belle Celebration by Lancôme as part of Paris Fashion Week at Le Petit Palais.
Pink Lady
Ashley Graham and Coco Rocha smized for the camera ahead of the Lanvin show.
The Graham Show
Graham also ruled the night in her all-black ensemble for the Christian Louboutin presents The Loubi Show II at the Eiffel Tower. The next night she wore another incredible noir look to the Business of Fashion’s #BOF500 2022 gala.
Horsing Around
Kelsey Merritt, who celebrated her birthday with a girls’ night out with Brooks Nader and some other friends, made her way into the Hermes show.
Look at Brooks
Nader fell in love with Paris all over again during her trip where she attended a dinner with L’Agence and scored some amazing pieces from Opulence Vintage.
Killin’ It
Leyna Bloom was on hand for Kilian’s 15th anniversary celebration at the Plaza Athenee. She also wowed on the runway for L’Oreal’s Le Defile Walk Your Worth Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show.
Drop it Loewe
Emily Ratajkowski gave us Britney and Justin vibes in an all-denim ensemble to the Loewe presentation.
Bright Light
Rose Bertram was a standout in a neon green and black shirt during the Messika preview.