Brooks Nader Reveals Her Secret to Supermodel-Approved Airbrushed Skin
Brooks Nader has been booked and busy—and looking absolutely flawless all along.
The former SI Swimsuit cover girl recently took to Instagram this week to share her secret for red carpet-ready skin, even when she’s running on zero rest. In a new carousel, the 28-year-old gave fans a peek into her glam routine before taping Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she promoted her new reality series Love Thy Nader on Freeform and Hulu. Her number one product pick: Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Foundation.
“Who needs 8 hours of sleep when you have @charlottetilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation DARLINGGGG 💫 💄 📸!!!!!” she captioned the post, which showed her glowing, bronzed complexion and retouching throughout various events.
Nader wore a purple satin vintage Dolce & Gabbana mini dress for the live show, complete with a sculpted bustier bodice and body-hugging fit. She paired the sultry throwback look with voluminous bombshell waves and her signature glam: feathery lashes, golden highlighter, a glossy taupe lip and that radiant, supermodel-level base—courtesy of the full-coverage product. She worked with hair stylist Rikke Gajda and glam guru Ash Holm.
Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Blurring & Matte Full Coverage Foundation ($49) has long been a staple in red carpet kits and pro-artist bags. With a “3D matte” finish and blur-effect pigments, the formula is designed to mimic the look of a soft-focus filter while offering serious longevity. It smooths pores, blurs lines and brightens the skin—all while resisting shine, sweat and humidity. The product is also sold on Sephora, Revolve and Ulta.
According to the brand, it’s powered by Powder Blur AIRTech, Biomimetic Second-Skin Tech and Phytoyouth Essence, which work together to blur texture, minimize dark spots and create an airbrushed, second-skin finish that’s transfer-proof and waterproof.
Nader has reportedly used the formula for years, and if her recent press tour is any indication, it’s the holy grail behind her consistently flawless glam. The Dancing With the Stars alum showed off even more looks in the post, including a sparkly magenta halter mini dress with a bold keyhole cut-out for the show’s premiere party in late August, and a casual white tee and jeans moment for daytime interviews.
The Baton Rouge native—who got her start with SI Swimsuit in 2019 and now holds “Legend” status within the brand—has spent the summer making headlines with her new series Love Thy Nader, her Maxim cover, her latest (seventh) SI Swim shoot in Bermuda and several buzzy fashion week appearances.