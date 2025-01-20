Camille Kostek’s Breathtaking White Bikini Photos in St. Croix Are Still Giving Us Major Inspo
After being discovered by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit through the brand’s inaugural open casting call in 2018, model and TV host Camille Kostek has posed for the magazine every year since. In 2024, the former New England Patriots cheerleader was featured as a brand legend, posing alongside 26 other icons in honor of the 60th anniversary. That same year, she also traveled to the gorgeous Porto and the North, Portugal where she was photographed by Ben Watts for another amazing spread of images.
It’d be impossible for us to choose a favorite shoot of Kostek’s, though we do want to highlight her feature in the 2022 magazine where she jetted off to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands—a location she called “stunning”—and was photographed by Derek Kettela. Looking as sun-kissed as ever, the now-32-year-old channeled Pamela Anderson vibes and was totally angelic when posing by the water. For part of the photo shoot, Kostek modeled white two-pieces on a boat, making for an unforgettable feature.
Kostek’s beauty inside and out is undeniable, and these photos from St. Croix below are truly timeless.
After eight total photo shoots in seven years with SI Swimsuit, it’s no wonder Kostek is such an integral part of the brand. While discussing her St. Croix shoot at the time, the 2019 cover girl was certain it was her “best year.”
“This is my favorite shoot, this tops it 100%. It's year five, I feel like I just started, I'm still a little model search baby but they brought me here and I am so excited to be back,” she told the brand in 2022. But of course, it’s only been up from there for Kostek. When returning to SI Swimsuit last year to be featured as a legend, she couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity, which she later described as the highlight of her 2024.
“I have looked up to the legends for so long, even before I’d been welcomed into the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie ... and to now be a legend,” she said while on set in 2024. “This is my seventh year shooting for the magazine—my lucky seventh. When I got the email, I screenshotted it. I’ve read it over and over again. Because this means more to me than I think a lot of people would understand. On a surface level, you think of a woman in a bikini in a magazine. At a young age, I saw these women who instilled confidence in me, who showed me that you can be more than a model. These women are moguls, they’re entrepreneurs, they’re personalities, they’re game changers. All of the women behind SI Swimsuit, they’re incredible.”
The sky is the limit for Kostek and we can’t wait to see what she does next.