Camille Kostek Is the Epitome of a Snow Angel in These 6 Photos From Switzerland

This month, the SI Swimsuit legend marks eight consecutive years of posing for the magazine.

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The SI Swimsuit 2025 issue officially launched digitally on May 13, and while there’s plenty to celebrate across this year’s standout roster—including four trailblazing cover stars in Salma Hayek Pinault, Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles—one longtime favorite has caught our eye once again.

Camille Kostek, a mainstay in the SI Swimsuit family since 2018, returned to the fold for her eighth consecutive feature—this time trading in tropical beaches for the breathtaking snowy mountains of Saas-Fee, Switzerland.

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Jacket by OW Collection. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The 33-year-old was photographed by Derek Kettela for this year’s spread, which showcased her radiance and confidence against a dreamy alpine backdrop. Wrapped in cozy faux fur coats and snow boots while flaunting her figure in barely-there string bikinis, the Connecticut native looked every bit the snow angel, exuding grace, strength and beauty.

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Jacket by Et Ochs. Boots by INUIKII. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Kostek first captured the attention of fans when she co-won the inaugural open casting call in 2018 and was photographed in Belize for her debut. The following year, she landed the magazine’s coveted cover after a stunning shoot in Kangaroo Island, Australia, making history as the first Swim Search alum to do so. That breakout moment helped propel her into modeling stardom and cemented her as a defining voice in the brand’s evolving legacy of inclusivity and empowerment.

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Shrug by Theiacouture. Boots by White Fox Boutique. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Over the years, she’s traveled with the brand to some of our most stunning destinations like Portugal, St. Croix, the Dominican Republic and more. But this year’s wintery feature feels particularly ethereal, displaying a more serene, introspective side of the TV host and designer.

Now officially recognized as a brand Legend—a title she earned in 2024 as part of the publication’s 60th anniversary celebration—Kostek continues to reflect on how much her relationship with SI Swimsuit has shaped her life and career.

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Maliluha. Jacket by Boohoo. Sunglasses by Bottega Veneta. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“I have looked up to the Legends for so long, even before I’d been welcomed into the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie,” she said last year. “I almost feel like I’ve been inducted into the SI Swimsuit Hall of Fame.”

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Pants by The Frankie Shop. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

And after nearly a decade of shoots, one thing remains clear: Kostek was born to do this. Her playful spirit, radiant energy and body confidence leap off the page, reminding fans why she’s such a beloved fixture within the brand.

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Ski suit by Goldbergh. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“Living out these dreams has been incredible and beyond,” she added. “What the magazine did for me at such a young age, allowing me to embrace my hips and my freckles and just whatever made me, me—I can now be that for someone else, kind of like leaving a little piece of my legacy.”

The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.

ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

