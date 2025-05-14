Camille Kostek Is the Epitome of a Snow Angel in These 6 Photos From Switzerland
The SI Swimsuit 2025 issue officially launched digitally on May 13, and while there’s plenty to celebrate across this year’s standout roster—including four trailblazing cover stars in Salma Hayek Pinault, Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles—one longtime favorite has caught our eye once again.
Camille Kostek, a mainstay in the SI Swimsuit family since 2018, returned to the fold for her eighth consecutive feature—this time trading in tropical beaches for the breathtaking snowy mountains of Saas-Fee, Switzerland.
The 33-year-old was photographed by Derek Kettela for this year’s spread, which showcased her radiance and confidence against a dreamy alpine backdrop. Wrapped in cozy faux fur coats and snow boots while flaunting her figure in barely-there string bikinis, the Connecticut native looked every bit the snow angel, exuding grace, strength and beauty.
Kostek first captured the attention of fans when she co-won the inaugural open casting call in 2018 and was photographed in Belize for her debut. The following year, she landed the magazine’s coveted cover after a stunning shoot in Kangaroo Island, Australia, making history as the first Swim Search alum to do so. That breakout moment helped propel her into modeling stardom and cemented her as a defining voice in the brand’s evolving legacy of inclusivity and empowerment.
Over the years, she’s traveled with the brand to some of our most stunning destinations like Portugal, St. Croix, the Dominican Republic and more. But this year’s wintery feature feels particularly ethereal, displaying a more serene, introspective side of the TV host and designer.
Now officially recognized as a brand Legend—a title she earned in 2024 as part of the publication’s 60th anniversary celebration—Kostek continues to reflect on how much her relationship with SI Swimsuit has shaped her life and career.
“I have looked up to the Legends for so long, even before I’d been welcomed into the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie,” she said last year. “I almost feel like I’ve been inducted into the SI Swimsuit Hall of Fame.”
And after nearly a decade of shoots, one thing remains clear: Kostek was born to do this. Her playful spirit, radiant energy and body confidence leap off the page, reminding fans why she’s such a beloved fixture within the brand.
“Living out these dreams has been incredible and beyond,” she added. “What the magazine did for me at such a young age, allowing me to embrace my hips and my freckles and just whatever made me, me—I can now be that for someone else, kind of like leaving a little piece of my legacy.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.