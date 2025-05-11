We’re Celebrating Mother’s Day With Some of the Best SI Swimsuit Model Mom Throwbacks
On a day meant to honor matriarchs around the world, we wanted to take some time to share just a few of the incredible mothers who have graced the pages of SI Swimsuit over the years!
So, with that in mind, here are just a few of the marvelous moms who have posed for the brand:
Kim Kardashian
The mother of four made her SI Swimsuit debut in the Dominican Republic back in 2022, where she secured a cover spot alongside Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu. A year later, Kardashian provided insight on her motherhood journey during an episode of the On Purpose with Jay Setty podcast.
“It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you,” Kardashian disclosed. “But you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day.”
Nicole Williams English
For her debut shoot in Dominica, which secured Williams English Rookie of the Year honors in 2023, the model stepped onto set while seven months pregnant.
“I hope that I can inspire people and show a part of me, especially being pregnant doing this,” Williams English expressed. At the time, she was only the second SI Swimsuit model to appear in the magazine while visibly pregnant.
Alex Morgan
Starring on the cover of the magazine’s 2019 edition with Tyra Banks and Camille Kostek, Morgan’s St. Lucia shoot in 2019 took our breath away. The now-mother of two retired from playing professional soccer in 2024, yet the sport has left a lasting impact on her daughter, Charlie.
“I feel like moms just kind of grind through and don’t really share,” the World Cup champion shared. “Having my daughter say she wants to grow up and play professional soccer, and just seeing the happiness that her going to my games brings out in her, just is all worth it.”
Christie Brinkley
Following eight shoots with the magazine between 1975 and 2004, Brinkley joined the magazine again in 2017. In a shoot alongside her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook, the SI Swimsuit Legend was all smiles in Turks & Caicos.
“I couldn’t even believe my ears when I got the call that MJ [Day, Editor in Chief] wanted to shoot my daughters and me. I was thrilled,” Brinkley said. “This is a real full-circle moment for me.”
Jena Sims
After co-winning Swim Search in 2023, Sims shined at SI Swimsuit’s Show in Miami—all while she was seven months pregnant with her son, Crew. Sims made her rookie debut with the magazine in 2024, and returns to the fold in 2025.
“It takes courage to walk the runway seven months pregnant. Working for my lifelong dream brand, having no control over my body was terrifying yet the biggest blessing,” Sims shared on Instagram. “I was never alone up there. Pregnancy is not slowing my ambitions, it’s fueling them. I am so proud of myself and what my body is accomplishing.”