Denise Bidot Turned Heads in These 5 Frames From Her SI Swimsuit 2025 Debut in Jamaica
For 38-year-old Denise Bidot, modeling wasn’t always on the agenda.
“I went to school for makeup,” Bidot told SI Swimsuit back in January while on set. Then, after an attempt to find her niche in athletics, the Miami, Fla., native pivoted again, deciding to take an artistic approach to her professional career in the hopes of becoming an actress.
“I was at a shoot doing makeup for a plus-sized model, and the photographer was like, ‘Oh my God, have you ever thought of modeling?’” Bidot continued. “And I was like, ‘Holy crap. [That’s] the one thing that I hadn’t thought of for myself.’”
We’re extra grateful that modeling found its way into Bidot’s life, especially with the release of her debut shoot with SI Swimsuit! Photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica, this stunning 2025 rookie proved exactly why modeling is one of her true callings.
Bidot joined a fiercely talented rookie class for the magazine’s 2025 issue, including Parris Goebel, Nazanin Mandi, Rayna Vallandingham and Ming Lee Simmons, as well as twins Renee and Elisha Herbert.
In Jamaica, the There Is No Wrong Way to Be a Woman founder sported a number of tropical looks. Correlating with the island’s luscious greenery and warm sands, the model’s ensembles provided a perfect lookbook for the summer months ahead.
“I can’t believe I am officially a [SI Swimsuit] Rookie,” Bidot shared with her loyal Instagram followers. “This is truly a dream come true.”
And the model’s newest milestone is simply one of many accumulated during her distinguished modeling career. Bidot is a groundbreaker in the industry and has the résumé to prove it.
In 2014, Bidot made history as the first plus-size model to walk the New York Fashion Week runway for straight-size brands. That same year, she also became the first Latina plus-size runway model at the event.
The model is unapologetically herself, both on and off the camera, garnering a massive following on social media as her authenticity continues to be incredibly inspiring.
“I started showing my stretch marks on my Instagram as a way to show my followers and myself that there was ‘no wrong way to be us,’ and people really got behind it,” Bidot told PopSugar.
“My goal was just to walk the walk. I didn’t realize the effect it would have until I started getting messages from women all over,” the model concluded. “They’ve inspired me more than they know.”
