Celebrate Gabby Thomas’s Newlywed Status With a Look At Her Honeymoon-Ready SI Swimsuit Debut

Gabby Thomas just said “I do” to fiancé Spencer McManes, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this SI Swimsuit model’s major milestone!

On Monday, Oct. 26, the three-time Olympic gold medalist—who placed first in the 200m dash, the 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay at the 2024 Paris Games—shared the news on Instagram alongside a sweet photo set. Captioning the nine-photo carousel, “Mr. & Mrs. McManes 🤍 Can’t wait to meet you at the altar,” the couple shared a smooch in front of the Travis County Courthouse. As People reported, the two had previously announced their engagement in March 2025 after nearly three years of dating.

For the intimate occasion, the bride wore the adorable Sia White Dress by NADINE MERABI with timeless white slingbacks. Meanwhile, the groom donned a cool blue suit with a coordinating baby-blue tie. Of course, at SI Swimsuit, we’re already familiar with Thomas’s chic, sleek style, as the track superstar made her debut in the magazine just last year!

Photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton for the 2025 issue, Thomas traveled to the Sunshine State alongside fellow featured athletes Anna Hall, Ali Truwit, Cameron Brink, Caroline Marks, Eileen Gu, Jordan Chiles, Nelly Korda, Suni Lee and Toni Breidinger. So—to celebrate the Olympian’s newlywed status—we’re looking back at just a few of our favorite moments from Thomas’s honeymoon-ready SI Swimsuit shoot.

Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Bad N Bare. Hat by Lack Of Color. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Bad N Bare. Hat by Lack Of Color. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

On the shores of Boca Raton, Thomas struck powerful poses in a designer wardrobe selected to highlight her strength and beauty. Per the SI Swimsuit style team, the wardrobe “played with proportion, color theory and directional tailoring to tell a modern, energetic story. Every outfit captured Thomas’s signature balance of polish and power.”

Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by GIGI C. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by GIGI C. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Needless to say, this “polish and power” absolutely shone through in every frame, highlighting the athlete’s incredible presence. Still, that came as no surprise, as her 2025 SI Swimsuit debut was far from her first time in front of the camera! Thomas is also a tastemaker in the fashion world, gracing the cover of Vogue in January 2025. Most recently, she sat down with Women’s Wear Daily to chat about the intersection of sports and style, as well as her latest New Balance collaboration.

Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

In short: we’re sending massive congratulations to the happy (and stylish) couple! Oh, and to check out more photos from Thomas’s 2025 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here.

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