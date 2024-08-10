Gymnast Olivia Dunne Shares Behind the Scenes Glimpse at Pre-Season Training Session
Hot off the heels of her Paris trip to check out the 2024 Olympics, cheer on Team USA and explore the City of Love, Olivia Dunne is heading straight into the gym and preparing for her fifth and final year as an LSU athlete.
The 21-year-old gymnast and her Tigers teammates won their first women’s gymnastics NCAA championship title last year, and she’s clearly hopeful for another. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in Puerto Rico last year and reunited with photographer Ben Watts for her rookie feature in Portugal this year, shared a fierce and impressive behind the scenes video from a solo training session on TikTok.
“I will survive pre-season I will survive pre-season I will survive pre-season,” she repeated in the on-screen text.
Dunne was decked out in tiny gray biker shorts and a white scoop neck tank top from her favorite activewear company, Vuori, for which she is a brand ambassador. The Livvy Fund creator showed off her super sculpted back, toned arms and legs and her incredible talent as she lifted herself onto the uneven bars, performed some squats and perfectly executed a series of leg lifts and held a flawless hand stand for a few seconds. The New Jersey native’s long blonde locks were tossed up into a high, messy ponytail.
“Brat-nastics #foryou #gymnastics #ncaa #lsu,” the content creator, who is dating MLB player Paul Skenes, captioned the video that she shared with her 8 million followers on Aug 8. The clip was set to the sound of Charli XXC’s trending song “365” from her new viral album, Brat.