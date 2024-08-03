Olivia Dunne Is the Most Relatable French Tourist
Olivia Dunne is the queen of saying what we are all thinking. One of her latest TikTok videos is proof that despite being the highest-paid female college athlete in the country and a viral content creator, Dunne is just like us, especially when it comes to traveling.
The two-time SI Swimsuit star touched down in Paris a few days ago to watch the 2024 Olympics. She’s been cheering on Team USA and witnessing fellow gymnast and fellow brand model Simone Biles defend her GOAT status multiple times, while also experiencing the City of Light and dressing her best for the occasion.
The LSU Tiger, who just announced she’ll be returning for a fifth and final year with the NCAA championship team, shared a funny post on the video-based platform with her followers. Dunne, who is dating MLB player Paul Skenes, was filmed sitting at a restaurant’s cute outdoor seating area with a refreshing beverage on ice with a lemon in front of her. The New Jersey native beat the European summer heat in a Blair Waldorf-coded outfit, featuring a white eyelet tank, a gingham monochrome skirt and a high ponytail held up by a claw clip.
“me ordering everything in English then saying ‘merci,’” read the on-screen text as she danced around and sipped her drink in a sassy way.
“its called culture #foryou #paris #france #olympics,” the 21-year-old captioned the silly video that she set to an upbeat Italian song.