Ilona Maher‘s SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Photo Shoot Is a ‘Shift in the Narrative’
Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher has been on a roll this summer. Hot off the heels of a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris games, the 28-year-old traveled to Fire Island Beach in New York to pose for photographer Ben Watts for the cover of SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue. The athlete shared her contagious humor with the entire team and was so excited to show off her hard-earned muscles in a series of bold, yet classy swimsuits.
“Ilona Maher gracing the cover of our September digital issue is more than just a celebration of her athletic achievements—it’s a powerful statement,” editor in chief MJ Day said. “Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human. Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere. Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative—one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change. We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer.”
The Vermont native, who now lives in San Diego, uses her platform to advocate for body positivity and prove that women really can do it all. Now, she’s even furthering that message as a contestant on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. Through her appearance on the reality competition series, Maher, who is the middle of three sisters, hopes to show that all body types can dance, express themselves and feel sexy and beautiful.
Maher has grown her following to more than 6.5 million across Instagram and TikTok, and she’s only growing her platforms further by sharing authentic, inspiring and relatable content.
“I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever,” she said on set. “But I never felt that way. But I don’t think you’re going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it’s not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”
Below are some of our favorite photos from Maher’s digital SI Swimsuit cover phot oshoot. View the full gallery here, and read Maher’s cover story here.