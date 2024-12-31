Ilona Maher Shares Sweet Photo Dump Recapping Her ‘Spectacular’ Year
2024 is a year that Ilona Maher will never forget. The past 12 months were marked with Olympic feats, new adventures, front page spreads and global stardom for the professional Rugby player. And, as the year comes to a close, the 28-year-old is getting sentimental about some of the most special moments.
The professional athlete, who brought home Team USA‘s first bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Games this year, notes that as the best part of her year, without a doubt. But, there’s an endless list of additional milestones that the Vermont native achieved, like landing on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, for example. Maher also became an ambassador for Maybelline Cosmetics, Quaker Oats, Paulas Choice skincare and more big-name brands.
Her latest Instagram photo dump kicked off with Maher donning her rugby kit on the field with her new team, the Bristol Bears, a nod to the exciting new chapter in her career. The San Diego resident also included a throwback to her stunning SI Swimsuit September digital issue cover shoot in Bellport, N.Y. with Ben Watts, which cemented her as a role model for body positivity and confidence. In another triumphant shot, Maher is seen holding her bronze medal from the Olympics.
The post also showcased her foray into the world of entertainment. The content creator took fans behind the scenes of her dazzling stint on Dancing With the Stars, where she cha-cha’d her way to a runner-up finish alongside pro partner-turned close friend Alan Bersten. Another glamorous moment featured her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. And who could forget that time she hosted the Emmys red carpet, where she brought her trademark humor and charm to the livestream?
“2024 you were downright spectacular ✨,” Maher captioned the carousel shared with her 4.7 million Instagram followers.
“It was truly YOUR year,” Cody Rigsby commented.
“Athletes like you made it spectacular! 🤩🫶 Happy New Year! 🎉,” the official Olympics account wrote.
“I’m so proud of you,” bff and teammate Nicole Heavirland declared. “Ilona for president.”
“Iconic. 🔥,” SI Swimsuit added.
“It was truly the year of Ilona ❤️ so proud of you,” Dana Patterson chimed.
“The highlight reel we’ve been waiting for and it did not disappoint!! You’re amazing ✨,” Erin Treloar gushed.
“@nbcsnl GET THIS QUEEN ON YOUR SHOW,” one fan begged.
“Girl, you’ve earned every piece of success you’ve achieved. We love you!! 👑,” another exclaimed.