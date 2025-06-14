The 2023 Swim Search Winners Stunned During Their Historic Rookie Debuts
Voting for SI Swimsuit’s newest Swim Search winner is officially open! As fans avidly submit their picks for the magazine’s newest rookie, we can’t help but reminisce on the last open casting call, which featured a game-changing moment.
With a multitalented group of finalists, the magazine granted all seven women rookie shoots in the 2024 issue. Take a look at the iconic class—and their growth with the brand.
Nina Cash
In high school, Cash thought that becoming a cover model in SI Swimsuit “would never happen, ”she told the magazine. At age 57, she scored a rookie feature, getting one step closer.
“I recall Kathy Jacobs being on the news, and she was a rookie at the age of 57 for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” Cash told PEOPLE. “I said, ‘I’m going to be the next Swimsuit rookie.’”
Achieng Agutu
“I want this win to be for all of us! I want us to flip into magazines and feel seen and celebrated! I desperately want you all to see representation of women who look like you, talk like you and have the same life experience as you!” Agutu wrote on Instagram in August 2023.
Little did Agutu know what was in store. Following her rookie campaign, the model returned to the fold for the magazine’s 2025 issue, where she was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Berkleigh Wright
“The fact that my picture has the one and only 🌟 Sports Illustrated 🌟 name on it is still INSANE to me,” Wright penned in May of 2024.
The model was the sole Swim Search winner to shoot in Belize, alongside fellow rookie XANDRA and a trio of Big 12 athletes. “Thank you x100000 to those who helped make this dream come true,” the caption finished.
Penny Lane
“I feel like I belong here now,” Lane shared from SI Swimsuit’s most recent Runway Show in Miami. “I know what's happening. I obviously know all my girls here, and I feel more comfortable.”
Lane made her debut on the same runway in 2023 as a Swim Search finalist before her 2024 rookie shoot took her to Portugal. Then, she headed to Switzerland for her sophomore stint, joining Renee and Elisha Herbert and Jasmine Sanders in Zurich.
Jena Sims
Sims stunned in her first feature in the fold. Her iconic introduction to the brand immediately captured our attention, as she confidently strutted the SI Swimsuit Runway Show while eight months pregnant with her first child, Crew.
Sims secured Rookie of the Year honors for her debut, then returned to the magazine in 2025 with a shoot in Bermuda.
Brittney Nicole
“If I won SI Swim Search at 31 years old, I’d be representing for all the girls who bloomed later in life. The girls who wanted to model or go after their passions when they were younger, but needed some time to grow before stepping into their purpose,” Nicole disclosed in 2023.
The Atlanta, Ga., native took her talents overseas after manifesting her success and shot her rookie feature in Portugal.
Sharina Gutierrez
Gutierrez told the magazine that shooting SI Swimsuit was a “lifelong dream that [she] prayed for for 21 years,” when she learnt of her rookie debut in the fold.
“Since becoming a rookie, I’ve fully stepped back into the modeling world as a Mom and entrepreneur,” the model shared on her Instagram in October. “It’s been a growing journey.”