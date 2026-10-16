Jordan Chiles, Ashley Graham and More SI Swimsuit Models Who Remained Booked and Busy This Week

SI Swimsuit models always remain booked and busy, whether they’re posing for a new campaign or adding another accolade to their ever-growing résumés. Hitting the red carpet and flying to their next obligation are the norm for these women, all of whom are always hustling. It was another busy week in SI Swimsuit model land, and below, we’re highlighting just a few of the cool experiences our brand stars had over the last several days.

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles | Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The Olympic gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model attended the 4th annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The fundraising event, created by Selena Gomez, aims to raise money for youth mental health, with the goal of raising $100 million within a 10-year span. For the occasion, Chiles wore a striking floor-length black dress that featured a feather-adorned neckline.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Graham, a 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, hosted a book talk with influencer Nara Smith at 92NY on Monday, Oct. 12. The model and mom moderated the conversation in which Smith discussed the inspiration behind her brand-new cookbook, Homemade. Graham’s model-off-duty ensemble consisted of a black wrap top, trousers and heels.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | Fox via Getty Images

In order to promote the forthcoming Fox Baywatch reboot, Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, traveled to Cannes, France, where she attended both a photo call on Oct. 12, and a panel event the following day for 2026 MIPCOM. Read more about Nader’s time in France here and watch the official Baywatch trailer, released earlier this week, here.

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee | JC Olivera/Getty Images

Baylee, who posed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, attended the world premiere of Ali G: Who Iz I? in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14. She channeled the character in a tan-and-white tracksuit of her own, which the model and content creator paired with black pointed-toe pumps.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian | Anni Graf - Formula 1/Getty Images

While supporting her partner, Formula 1 Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, in Singapore on Sunday, Oct. 11, Kardashian wore a gorgeous archival patterned gown from Roberto Cavalli’s spring/summer 2003 collection. The figure-hugging dress featured a keyhole cut-out at the neckline, and the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star paired the look with strappy nude heels. While Hamilton finished the race in sixth place, Kardashian came out on top in the style books.

Angel Reese

Angel Reese | Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

After helping the Atlanta Dream secure their spot in the WNBA playoffs by sweeping the New York Liberty 3-0 in their semifinals series, Reese enjoyed some rest and relaxation with a little Sunday Night Football action. The 2023 SI Swimsuit star attended the Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where she took in the action, which resulted in a Ravens victory by a final score of 30-23.

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