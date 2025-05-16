Katie Austin Poses With Mom, Denise Austin, for Adorable Snapshot on SI Swimsuit 2025 Launch Party Red Carpet
Katie Austin arrived at the SI Swimsuit 2025 official launch party tonight with the ultimate guest on her arm: her mom!
The 31-year-old social media influencer and SI Swimsuit model is the daughter of fitness royalty, Denise Austin, and the two are making our red carpet their very own mother-daughter runway this evening.
Joining SI Swimsuit at our official launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, the mother-daughter duo were all smiles for the cameras, stopping to show that posing like a pro is, in fact, an inherited trait.
Katie dons a sparkling metallic Nadine Merabi look for the evening, serving up some serious disco ball vibes with a smile that says, “Don’t worry, the fun has arrived!” Accessorizing with strappy silver sandals and some sparkling silver earrings, the Katie Austin app founder was the definition of glitz and glamour. With her blonde locks left to sit in casual curls on her shoulders, Austin looks just as beautiful as she did during her SI Swimsuit 2025 shoot in sunny Bermuda, where she was photographed by Ben Watts.
Meanwhile, Denise sports a figure-hugging white mini dress with a sheer layer over the top, bringing some serious bling with the silver embroidery. She matches her daughter’s style when it comes to choice of shoe, also opting for a silver heel—but she pumps up the height with a chunky platform base. With her shoulder-length hair in a relaxed side-part and some elegant dangly pearl earrings, her entire ensemble is flawless.
Katie bringing her mom along to this monumental occasion is right on-brand for the model and fitness guru, as she very much looks up to the icon. In an interview with Good Housekeeping back in April, Austin opened up about their close relationship, saying, “I feel like she’s taught me everything in my life. She’s not only my mom, but my best friend, my mentor. I’m very lucky that I grew up with her as my mom, and now I’m doing what she did in the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s—so it’s kind of crazy to have her as my mentor.”
As mentioned above, Katie returned to SI Swimsuit for our 2025 issue, posing in Bermuda alongside fellow models Brooks Nader, Ilona Maher, Jena Sims, Ellie Thumann and Achieng Agutu, as well as cover models Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne.
