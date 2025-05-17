Katie Austin’s Sweet Shoutout to Bestie Christen Goff Just Gave Us All the Feels
Although five-time SI Swimsuit staple Christen Goff was not in attendance at the official launch party on Thursday night, her bestie Katie Austin still gave the model her flowers.
“Shout out to my best friend Christen Goff, who’s pregnant and not here with us tonight,” Austin told the brand on the red carpet. “Doing [SI Swimsuit] with her for the last five years has been my favorite thing in life. She’s my best friend.”
We can’t get enough of this duo, who have stuck by each other’s sides since day one at SI Swimsuit. In 2021, Austin and Goff were deemed co-winners of Swim Search. Then the following year, they co-won Rookie of the Year honors in a historic first for the magazine.
“This whole brand is what you guys represent—fabulous people supporting each other,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day shared with the pair in 2022. “You do it for each other, and you do it for random strangers and you do it for us. It’s pretty awesome. There’s never been two more worthy people.”
The besties never looked back after their 2022 debuts, as both Austin and Goff have shot with the brand every year since. For the 2025 issue, Goff took her talents to Jamaica with photographer Yu Tsai, while Austin shot in Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts.
On top of their numerous accolades with the brand, Goff and Austin have also experienced a number of milestones in their personal lives since their debuts.
In May of 2024, Austin married Lane Armstrong with Goff by her side. Two months later, Goff tied the knot with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and Austin was there to cheer her on.
“Experiencing the wedding era with [Goff] was the best,” Austin posted to Instagram. “Grateful for you and this chapter of our lives.”
“Truly so special going through this season of life with you,” Goff replied.
In 2025, Austin was Goff's biggest cheerleader when she shared the news that she was pregnant with her first child. In fact, at the time of Goff’s 2025 shoot, the model sported her growing baby bump.
“THIS VIDEO MAKES ME SO HAPPY ❤️❤️❤️,” Austin commented. Goff simply captioned the reel, “6 months of this little love.”
While Goff missed Thursday night’s festivities, Austin didn’t walk the carpet alone. The fitness content creator brought her mother, Denise Austin, and the duo struck a few poses together at the Hard Rock Hotel New York.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.