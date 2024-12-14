Lori Harvey Brought Glitz and Glam to the Shores for Her SI Swimsuit Debut in Mexico
SI Swimsuit welcomed tons of new rookies to the sisterhood in the 2024 issue, and it certainly was a special year, as the brand marked its 60th anniversary. Internet personality and fashion icon Lori Harvey made her debut with the franchise on the shores of Mexico, as she strutted her stuff and posed for photographer Yu Tsai.
The photo shoot was also a full-circle moment for the 27-year-old for two sweet reasons: she had the exciting opportunity to wear designs from her own swimwear label, Yevrah, for her SI Swimsuit feature and she reunited with the photographer, whom she first worked with as a child.
“It was definitely a dream come true. I just immediately got so excited and was smiling from ear to ear. I was ready to get in the first look, and the first look that we shot in actually was Yevrah Swim, so it really just set the tone for the day,” she shared while on set. “The first time I shot with Yu Tsai, I was super young, had braces ... and I was shooting with my family. So being able to connect with him again for something as major as this was really, really special.”
Today, the Tennessee-born, Atlanta native is constantly making appearances at global fashion week shows and posing for major brand campaigns. She has cemented herself as an Instagram style icon, always providing chic outfit inspo and never failing to amaze with her glamorous red carpet and photo shoot moments.
She is also the founder of skincare brand SKN by LH and has been loving becoming a businesswoman and learning to navigate what it means to own a brand.
“I've been obsessed and in love with all things beauty since I was a little girl. I remember watching my mom, when I was younger, in the mirror doing her skin-care routine and doing her makeup,” the model, daughter of Marjorie Harvey and adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey, told PopSugar. “My mom has always preached to me from a young age, ‘Be diligent with your eye cream because prevention is better than correction.’ I get a lot of my beauty and fashion inspiration from her, [and] I definitely love to get all my little tips and tricks from her.”
Today we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite images from her SI Swimsuit debut with Yu Tsai in Mexico earlier this year.