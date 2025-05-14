Olivia Dunne Drops BTS SI Swimsuit Videos After Finding Out She Landed 2025 Cover: ‘Little Did She Know’
Olivia Dunne was shocked when she found out she was one of the four cover models for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue—though, we’re not too surprised given her greatness.
Dunne—along with Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan—is now a part of a select group of models who get to say they’ve graced the cover of the magazine. To celebrate this accomplishment, the athlete took to her TikTok this week to give the world a behind the scenes look at her cover-worthy photo shoot in Bermuda.
“Little did she know she is going to get the cover of sports illustrated,” Dunne wrote in one of her recent videos, highlighting just how much of a surprise the exciting news was for her. Another of Dunne’s TikToks echoed the same sentiment, as it showed Dunne excitedly reacting in front of her SI Swimsuit cover, captioning the clip, “how is life real rn.”
While life may seem too good to be true for the gymnast right now, there’s nothing more true than the fact that she’s one remarkable individual, and absolutely deserves her spot on the front of the magazine!
“Yes girl 💗,” fellow 2025 SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle wrote.
“I can’t believe how stunning that cover shoot was,” one comment read. “Never seen anything like it.”
“She deserves the cover of SI, great athlete, great role model,” another fan stated in support.
Another one of Dunne’s biggest fans, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day, also couldn’t help but cheer this cover model on. Issuing a lovely statement on the powerhouse that is Dunne, Day expressed how much the 22-year-old’s “why” resonated with her.
“Olivia Dunne’s ‘why’ goes far beyond the floor and bars—it’s about changing the game for athletes everywhere,” Day wrote. “She was one of the first to leverage the power of name, image and likeness deals, building a brand that’s both financially successful and rooted in showing the real Livvy. She’s not just a social media sensation; she’s a pioneering force who has created opportunities for herself and, by extension, countless other athletes by demonstrating how to navigate the intersection of sports, business and digital influence.”
Little did Dunne know that she would go from a small-town girl from New Jersey to a model who flaunted her stuff in Bermuda and wound up with the coveted title of “SI Swimsuit cover girl!”
