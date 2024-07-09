Olivia Dunne Is Radiant, Angelic in White Halter-Neck Mini Dress
Olivia Dunne celebrated the Fourth of July with some of the most famous celebrities ... and she certainly looked like a star herself. The SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her debut with the brand last year, and reunited with photographer Ben Watts for her rookie feature in Portugal for the 2024 magazine, secured a highly-coveted invite to Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons.
The content creator attended the event alongside fellow SI Swimsuit models including Brooks Nader, Alix Earle, Camille Kostek, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Xandra Pohl and more, and stunned in a cute, flattering white bodycon mini dress featuring a scoop, halter-neckline.
The 21-year-old, who is dating MLB player Paul Skenes, accessorized with tall, clear block heels, a designer purse, a classy Van Cleef pendant necklace, small diamond hoop earrings and dainty gold charm bracelet. Dunne opted for a super glowy, luminous summertime glam including subtle winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips, and her long blonde locks were loosely curled with a few front pieces pinned back.
The NCAA champion, who secured LSU’s first-ever women’s gymnastics title with the Tigers earlier this year, showed off her sculpted, tanned figure in an Instagram photo dump from the July 4 festivities.
“alright…let’s do it again,” the New Jersey native captioned the carousel shared with her 5.3 million followers.
“you are SUCH a babe! 😍🔥❤️,” Josephine Skriver commented.
“Never drinking again!😂😂,” Rubin, who is the founder and CEO of digital sports platform Fanatics joked.
“Beauty,” June digital issue cover girl Earle chimed.