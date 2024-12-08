Olivia Dunne's 13 Most-Liked—and Most Stunning—Instagram Posts of 2024 So Far
As we inch closer to the end of the year, we’re taking some time to reflect on all of the awesome things 2024 has brought us so far. Taking a look at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Wrapped, it's easy to understand why we’re feeling so celebratory. Not only did the brand celebrate its 60th anniversary this year, but our models have also made 2024 one to remember. One of them includes Olivia Dunne, the LSU Tigers gymnastics star who made her debut in the magazine in 2023 and returned this year as a rookie, being photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal for stunning photos.
Of course, SI Swimsuit wasn’t the only big thing for Dunne this year. The 22-year-old announced she’d be returning to LSU for her fifth and final year, and she’s continued to make an impact across the internet where she’s amassed quite the audience. As the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media, people pay attention when the New Jersey native posts on Instagram and TikTok, where she has a combined 13.5 million followers.
Dunne has seriously impressed with her social media presence this year, so let’s break down her 13 most-liked posts on Instagram in 2024 so far in order.
A brown bikini moment
- Posted March 10
- 676,593 likes
You can never go wrong with a classic string bikini, and Dunne proved this while posing in the gorgeous sunlight in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “Defrosting🌬️,” she captioned the carousel.
Her return to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
- Posted May 14
- 629,858 likes
Of course, Dunne’s peek from her second SI Swimsuit photo shoot had her followers’s jaws on the floor—including ours. Posing in stunning swimsuits from the brands AMOR MÍA and Angelys Balek, the gymnast proved how talented she is in front of the camera while delivering perfect cottagecore looks. “We’re so back @si_swimsuit 😼,” she captioned the post.
Love-filled summer with Paul Skenes
- Posted June 23
- 612,038 likes
Summer was especially sweet this year for Dunne who spent time with her boyfriend, MLB pitcher Paul Skenes. The two met at LSU—which Skenes calls his alma mater—and have been going strong for over a year. It should come as no surprise that one of the gymnast’s top posts includes her beau; they’ve already become quite the fan-favorite couple. In the first shot above, the pair stare lovingly into each other’s eyes. “Hooked,” Dunne captioned the series of photos.
A vision in white
- Posted July 5
- 598,237 likes
Dunne is one of our favorite fashionistas as we can always count on her to rock a show-stopping ‘fit wherever she goes. Fourth of July was no different when she attended Michael Rubin’s annual white party in The Hamptons. She posed alongside fellow SI Swimsuit model Xandra Pohl as well as athletes and other celebrities. Dunne captioned her carousel, “alright…let’s do it again.”
Sun-kissed selfies
- Posted May 1
- 587,448 likes
A sultry selfie or two were all Dunne needed to generate nearly 600,000 likes this spring, giving a soft smile and a pouty face to the camera. Wearing a simple yet classic blue halter top, the gymnast was ready for warm weather, making a big announcement in her caption: “the wait is over… link in bio to my Passes account for more of me and bts of my life!”
Out on the mountains
- Posted Jan. 10
- 586,032 likes
To kick off the new year, Dunne traveled to Park City, Utah for some fun snow sports. Though we don’t know for sure whether she snowboarded or skied, her caption gives us a clue: “ski-yee! @vuoriclothing.” She was the most gorgeous snow angel for her trip.
From the floor
- Posted Feb. 4
- 573,545 likes
The LSU Tigers gymnastics team’s season was in full swing earlier this year and we’re not surprised in the slightest that a couple of peeks from the competition generated a ton of likes for Dunne. In the carousel below, Dunne is seen on the floor in one shot and celebrating with her teammates in the next. “Our pleasure,” she captioned the post.
Those Paris lights
- Posted July 31
- Likes 521,027 likes
Though Dunne didn’t compete in the Summer Olympics this year, she did travel to Paris, France to enjoy the show. Repping Team USA with a cute white cardigan featuring the American flag, Dunne looked stunning as she watched the games. Other shots in the post see her enjoying her European trip. “Pardon my french…,” she captioned the carousel.
In The Big Apple
- Posted Feb. 25
- 518,785 likes
As one of the faces of the brand Nautica, Dunne was featured on the big screen in Times Square earlier this year. Fortunately, the internet personality was there to document the moment and celebrate the feat. “I think I know that girl from somewhere 🧐,” she captioned the post featuring two sweet photos.
Her new friend
- Posted May 27
- 514,780 likes
It was a big travel year for Dunne, who spent time in Cabo, Mexico in the spring. In the shots above, she poses with a horse on the beach while wearing an awesome emerald green two-piece and straw hat. Riding horses on the beach is definitely a bucket list item and Dunne looked like she was crushing it. “The horse’s name was Friday @vuoriclothing,” she captioned the post.
She’s feeling 22!
- Posted Oct. 1
- 510,644 likes
This fall brought a birthday for Dunne, who celebrated turning 22 in style. For her b’day photo shoot, the gymnast wore a feminine pink and white dress featuring flowers and lace. Keeping to the pink and white theme, she posed with a cake and balloons, complete with a silver crown. Dunne’s adorable dog Roux made an appearance in a later photo, making for an incredible carousel of images. “Woke up a lil older #22,” she wrote in her caption.
With her fellow SI Swimsuit models
- Posted May 20
- 508,764 likes
Dunne celebrated the 2024 SI Swimsuit magazine launch in style this spring, documenting multiple brand events alongside fellow Swim models Paige Spiranac, Pohl, Christen Harper, Tyra Banks, Ellie Thumann and Katie Austin. No boys allowed❕,” Dunne captioned the epic photo dump above—and we’re in favor of that rule!
Their red carpet moment
- Posted July 17
- 508,556 likes
Last but certainly not least, Dunne’s appearance at the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show alongside Skenes rounds out her top 12 Instagram posts of 2024 so far. Honestly, we’d assume this post would be higher up on the list, featuring not only two photos from the event but also pics from other events celebrating her boo. “Paul-Star game highlights⭐️🤠,” she appropriately captioned the photo dump above.