Olivia Dunne’s Alter Ego Shines in New ‘Flaunt’ Magazine Feature
Olivia Dunne ditched her signature sparkly purple-and-gold leotard for some unique avant-garde looks for her latest magazine feature with Flaunt. The LSU gymnast, who just began her fifth year with the Tigers, worked with stylist Dylan Wayne, who sourced the coolest vintage pieces from luxury designers like Jean Paul-Gaultier and Louis Vuitton for the spread.
The 22-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last week, wore pastel green off-the-shoulder puff sleeves under a red crochet top paired with funky burgundy pants and gold stilettos as she showed off her flexibility (and bleached brows) in one set of pics. In another, she donned a summery paisley print dress and colorful strappy heels. In another close-up black-and-white snap, the New Jersey native showed off her flawless skin, natural freckles and SI Swimsuit model status with her bold smolder.
“thank you Flaunt for the feature🤍,” the content creator captioned the Instagram post of pics that she shared with her 5.3 million Instagram followers on Friday.
“WOAH this is absolutely beautiful,” two-time brand model Olivia Ponton commented.
“Wow!” SI Swimsuit legend Hailey Clauson exclaimed.
“OMGGGG insane,” Alix Earle, SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model, chimed.
“A work of art,” content creator Grace Boor declared.
In addition to her work in front of the camera, the elite athlete uses her platform to inspire other young women in sports to take advantage of the NCAA‘s NIL rules. The model, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, created the The Livvy Fund last year with the hopes of increasing access to financial and sponsorship opportunities for other female athletes at LSU.
The Vuori ambassador opened up to Flaunt about the pressures she faces and how frustrating it is to be dismissed as just another influencer.
“The worst part is that people think gymnastics is easy when it’s not. The job is to make it look beautiful and easy. You’re not doing it right if it looks hard ... The social media aspect of it—I worked really hard to get to where I am in building my personal brand, and it didn’t happen in the blink of an eye,” she explained. “It didn’t happen in just a year. It didn’t happen because of one viral moment. It happened over years of getting to know my audience, learning the algorithms and growing my brand to be what it is today. That’s why people are so fascinated with what I’m doing.”