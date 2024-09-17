Olivia Dunne Was Starstruck by This Early 2000s Rom-Com Actor
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is toeing the line between famous athlete, viral content creator and mainstream celebrity. Through her athletic endeavors and brand sponsorships, she has collaborated with the likes of Travis Kelce, and she’s met plenty of A-listers through her status as a two-time SI Swimsuit model and NCAA athlete. She even scored an invite to Michael Rubin’s star-studded White Party earlier this summer.
But there’s one specific actor that left her totally starstruck, and it‘s perhaps a bit of an unexpected fangirl moment for the 21-year-old. The New Jersey native shared her version of a new TikTok trend and revealed that meeting rappers SZA and Drake was an incredibly cool opportunity, but nothing could compare with the moment Dunne came face-to-face with Interstellar star Matthew McConaughey.
Dunne, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, ran into the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor while in New York City, promoting Amazon Prime Video’s new docuseries about NIL rules and NCAA sports, The Money Game.
“horns down. #foryou #matthewmcconaughey,” the Vuori activewear brand ambassador captioned the post, in reference to the 54-year-old’s alma mater, The University of Texas at Austin. The Oscar and Golden Globe winner, who was honored for his role as Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers Club, graduated from the college with a film degree in 1993.
Tons of fans chimed into the comments section jokingly concerned for Dunne’s boyfriend, MLB player Paul Skenes. Watch the TikTok here.