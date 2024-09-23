Olympic Rugby Player Ilona Maher Unveils Her Secret Talent and Game-Day Rituals
SI Swimsuit model Ilona Maher confessed some juicy details while on set of her September digital issue cover photo shoot in Bellport, New York. The Olympic rugby player, who posed on the shores of Fire Island Beach for photographer Ben Watts, has become somewhat of an internet sensation over the past several months.
Fresh off her bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics, the Vermont native went viral for using her platform to advocate for body positivity and equality in sports. She maintained the same mindset for her SI Swimsuit cover feature, and was eager to show off her hard-earned muscles. Similarly, Maher hopes to serve as representation and proof that “all body types can dance” as a contestant on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.
While on set, we got all the insight from Maher during a confessional-style series, including her pre-game rituals, superstitions, hidden talent and more.
Ilona Maher’s secret talent
The social media star, who often shows off her comedic side on TikTok, reveals that her “secret talent” is having the ability to make any situation awkward.
“But like in a fun way,” she clarifies. “I don’t mind awkwardness, I just can make anything awkward.”
Ilona Maher’s biggest fear
The 28-year-old athlete shares that she’s terrified of deep, dark water.
“I won’t jump in. I don’t know what’s down there,” she says, adding that she‘s actively working on it. “But I have gotten better, because I have been snorkeling recently, but it like clear ocean, beautiful water.”
Is Ilona Maher superstitious?
No. She’s just a “little ’stitious.”
Maher revealed that other than a couple of pre-game rituals, she doesn’t have many rules or traditions she lives by “because I don’t want to rely on something and then it doesn’t work out and then [I feel like] I messed up,” she explains.
Ilona Maher’s game day routine
Before a rugby match, Maher likes to manifest a good game. She writes “do your job” in a notebook and right before stepping on the field for kickoff, she does two little jumps to prep her body and then she’s ready to “hit it.”
Ilona Maher’s lucky number
The San Diego resident reveals she doesn’t really have a “lucky” number, but her favorite is 32.
“Three for my sisters and I and two for my parents,” Maher, who is the middle child with two siblings, Olivia and Adrianna, explains.
“Not knowing how to hold a conversation,” she candidly reveals.
Judging by her contagious smile and radiant energy while on set with the SI Swimsuit team last month, we think Maher is doing just fine!