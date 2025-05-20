Swimsuit

SI Swim Icon Brooks Nader Proves Her Legendary Status in 6 Jaw-Dropping Pics From Jamaica

The seven-time brand star says each year feels like the first all over again.

Ananya Panchal

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader is an SI Swimsuit legend—and her 2025 feature is nothing short of proof. The 28-year-old returned to the fold this year for her seventh consecutive appearance in the magazine, a milestone few models have reached. Photographed by Ben Watts on the stunning shores of Bermuda, Nader radiated confidence, strength and timeless beauty in every frame.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. Top by JÉBLANC. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

She first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2019 after winning the brand’s Swim Search open casting call, and has been a mainstay ever since. Her journey with the franchise includes breathtaking features in the Bahamas, Bali, Montenegro and Mexico, plus her unforgettable Baywatch-inspired cover girl moment in the Dominican Republic in 2023 and a spot in the 2024 Legends spread alongside 26 other icons.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

At this year’s launch party on May 15 at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, Nader reflected on how meaningful her continued presence in the magazine truly is.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Elisabetta Franchi. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“It’s year seven. I feel like this is the first year all over again, every year feels like a whole new start,” she said. “And I’m so honored to be amongst all these beautiful women, especially these amazing cover models. They’re all such aspirational, hard-working women. I’m just so honored to be here as always.”

Lauren Chan, Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles were the 2025 issue cover girls.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by That’s So Fetch. Earrings by JÉBLANC. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Her return to the fold comes at a pivotal time in her career. Nader is gearing up to launch Love Thy Nader, a reality series premiering on Hulu this summer, which stars her three younger sisters—Grace Ann, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane—who are all models themselves. The sisters, who grew up in Baton Rouge, now live together in New York City, chasing their dreams as a family.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“There’s something really special about the female relationship and how we treat our girlfriends—how they really become family to us,” Nader told the magazine in 2024. “I’m the oldest of four sisters, and that relationship is unmatchable; I’ve never ever, ever, ever known any kind of love like that in my life. I’m so happy that I’m a woman and get to be around the sisterhood of SI Swimsuit and all the icons—women I used to have on my bulletin board in my room in Louisiana.”

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

From feeling “not the right type” early in her career to cementing her status as an SI Swimsuit legend, Nader’s story is one of resilience and transformation. Her growth on camera and in confidence shines through in every image from this year’s shoot.

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.