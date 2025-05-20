SI Swim Icon Brooks Nader Proves Her Legendary Status in 6 Jaw-Dropping Pics From Jamaica
Brooks Nader is an SI Swimsuit legend—and her 2025 feature is nothing short of proof. The 28-year-old returned to the fold this year for her seventh consecutive appearance in the magazine, a milestone few models have reached. Photographed by Ben Watts on the stunning shores of Bermuda, Nader radiated confidence, strength and timeless beauty in every frame.
She first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2019 after winning the brand’s Swim Search open casting call, and has been a mainstay ever since. Her journey with the franchise includes breathtaking features in the Bahamas, Bali, Montenegro and Mexico, plus her unforgettable Baywatch-inspired cover girl moment in the Dominican Republic in 2023 and a spot in the 2024 Legends spread alongside 26 other icons.
At this year’s launch party on May 15 at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, Nader reflected on how meaningful her continued presence in the magazine truly is.
“It’s year seven. I feel like this is the first year all over again, every year feels like a whole new start,” she said. “And I’m so honored to be amongst all these beautiful women, especially these amazing cover models. They’re all such aspirational, hard-working women. I’m just so honored to be here as always.”
Lauren Chan, Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles were the 2025 issue cover girls.
Her return to the fold comes at a pivotal time in her career. Nader is gearing up to launch Love Thy Nader, a reality series premiering on Hulu this summer, which stars her three younger sisters—Grace Ann, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane—who are all models themselves. The sisters, who grew up in Baton Rouge, now live together in New York City, chasing their dreams as a family.
“There’s something really special about the female relationship and how we treat our girlfriends—how they really become family to us,” Nader told the magazine in 2024. “I’m the oldest of four sisters, and that relationship is unmatchable; I’ve never ever, ever, ever known any kind of love like that in my life. I’m so happy that I’m a woman and get to be around the sisterhood of SI Swimsuit and all the icons—women I used to have on my bulletin board in my room in Louisiana.”
From feeling “not the right type” early in her career to cementing her status as an SI Swimsuit legend, Nader’s story is one of resilience and transformation. Her growth on camera and in confidence shines through in every image from this year’s shoot.