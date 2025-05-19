Swimsuit

Brooks Nader, Katie Austin Are Obsessed With the Same SI Swim Bikini—And Honestly, Same

The brand stalwarts loved their itty-bitty beaded Andi Bagus look in Bermuda.

Ananya Panchal

Brooks Nader and Katie Austin were photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Brooks Nader and Katie Austin were photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit favorites Katie Austin and Brooks Nader are no strangers to stealing the spotlight. The two models, who have returned to the magazine year after year, are known for rocking the most eye-catching bikinis and embracing their confident, glamorous selves on set. For the 2025 issue, they reunited in Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts—and, as fate would have it, ended up picking the same favorite swimsuit.

With the help of our expert fashion editors, who always prioritize making each model feel confident, sexy and seen, it’s no surprise both women landed on a look that felt like a perfect fit.

Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“I love the bikini that I wore with Ms. Cover Girl Brooks Nader,” Austin, 31, said on the red carpet at the SI Swimsuit Issue Launch Party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. “We did a little starfish matching bikini [moment]. It’s basically nude, but it’s my favorite.”

Nader, 28, echoed the sentiment. “It has to be the one that is basically nothing, which is the star[fish],” she said. “Because that’s kind of me in my true form. I feel the best naked. Katie and I shooting together was a dream, because I love her so much.”

The daring, barely-there look is by Andi Bagus—and you can shop it below.

Starfish Bra, $69 and Thong, $54.99

Katie Austin and Brooks Nader were photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Katie Austin and Brooks Nader were photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Katie swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Brooks swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Austin, a fitness entrepreneur and content creator, was discovered through the Swim Search in 2021 and named co-winner of the open casting call that year. She went on to earn co–Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 and has continued to shoot for the magazine annually, bringing her signature positivity, fire dance moves and radiant energy to locations from the Dominican Republic to Montenegro and Portugal.

Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nader, a Baton Rouge native who lives in New York City with her three sisters (stars of Hulu’s Love Thy Nader), made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019 and has appeared in every issue since. She landed her first solo cover in 2023 after posing for James Macari in the Dominican Republic, with editor in chief MJ Day calling her someone who “represents this brand with every ounce of [her] soul.”

She cemented her status as a brand legend in 2024, starring alongside 26 fellow icons in a special group photo shoot for the 60th anniversary issue. That same year, she also posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

View Nader’s Full Gallery. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746151545/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jt7bw3s0hm3crn09ww.jpg. View Austin’s Full Gallery. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746835814/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtvrdh202mzsc2q2na.jpg. Meet All the 2025 Models. brooks katie content. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746130617/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jt6qxc0by01yeshkw9.jpg

Published |Modified
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion