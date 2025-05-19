Brooks Nader, Katie Austin Are Obsessed With the Same SI Swim Bikini—And Honestly, Same
SI Swimsuit favorites Katie Austin and Brooks Nader are no strangers to stealing the spotlight. The two models, who have returned to the magazine year after year, are known for rocking the most eye-catching bikinis and embracing their confident, glamorous selves on set. For the 2025 issue, they reunited in Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts—and, as fate would have it, ended up picking the same favorite swimsuit.
With the help of our expert fashion editors, who always prioritize making each model feel confident, sexy and seen, it’s no surprise both women landed on a look that felt like a perfect fit.
“I love the bikini that I wore with Ms. Cover Girl Brooks Nader,” Austin, 31, said on the red carpet at the SI Swimsuit Issue Launch Party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. “We did a little starfish matching bikini [moment]. It’s basically nude, but it’s my favorite.”
Nader, 28, echoed the sentiment. “It has to be the one that is basically nothing, which is the star[fish],” she said. “Because that’s kind of me in my true form. I feel the best naked. Katie and I shooting together was a dream, because I love her so much.”
The daring, barely-there look is by Andi Bagus—and you can shop it below.
Starfish Bra, $69 and Thong, $54.99
Austin, a fitness entrepreneur and content creator, was discovered through the Swim Search in 2021 and named co-winner of the open casting call that year. She went on to earn co–Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 and has continued to shoot for the magazine annually, bringing her signature positivity, fire dance moves and radiant energy to locations from the Dominican Republic to Montenegro and Portugal.
Nader, a Baton Rouge native who lives in New York City with her three sisters (stars of Hulu’s Love Thy Nader), made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019 and has appeared in every issue since. She landed her first solo cover in 2023 after posing for James Macari in the Dominican Republic, with editor in chief MJ Day calling her someone who “represents this brand with every ounce of [her] soul.”
She cemented her status as a brand legend in 2024, starring alongside 26 fellow icons in a special group photo shoot for the 60th anniversary issue. That same year, she also posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico.