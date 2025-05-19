SI Swimsuit Models Get Vulnerable During Social Club’s ‘Sink or Swim’ Segments
SI Swimsuit’s Social Club pop-up was the place to be this past weekend.
In celebration of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, models, celebrities and other guests spent two full days hanging out and participating in various health and wellness activations in SoHo, N.Y. Attendees also had the option to attend workout classes, live podcast recordings and a series of “Sink or Swim” panels, discussions hosted by former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and featuring different groups of brand models.
For these segments, each participant had a paddle with the word “Sink” on one side and “Swim” on the other—acting as “no” or “yes.” Bristowe would make a statement, and the ladies had to respond accordingly. The models who participated had a great time during the chats, with some providing updates on their day-to-day lives and others getting deep into how to unlock one’s full potential.
Nazanin Mandi and Achieng Agutu, for example, had similar perspectives on how manifesting is integral to success. Mandi shared that her rookie shoot was a 20-year-long process, praying and manifesting to be in the magazine ever since she was a teenager. Agutu said that she believes the universe does not have a budget for her. Both agreed that, though manifestations certainly do come true, it takes time and patience to see dreams come to fruition.
In particularly thought-provoking moments, some models got real about what goes on in their minds during a photo shoot.
2025 cover model Lauren Chan explained how each year in the magazine has been different from the previous. The first year in the Dominican Republic was her trial run, she shared, as she didn’t know what to expect walking into the world of the magazine. But when she made her return the following year in Mexico, she made it a point to stop posing in a way that minimized the things she was insecure about.
Once she came back for her third shoot with SI Swimsuit, which would land her on the cover, Chan expressed how, this time, she wanted to be as authentic as possible. After wrapping up her feature in Bermuda, she went back to her hotel room and took a snap of her body in the mirror and wrote a transparent message on Instagram, showing what she looks like when she’s not being captured by a professional in the most ideal lighting, makeup and outfits.
The SI Swimsuit models had many vulnerable moments with their audience, allowing guests to see what’s inside their hearts.
SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek, who has posed in nine photo shoots since 2018, opened up about how the experience has allowed her to accept her “bad side.” When this side of her made the 2019 cover with her rookie shoot in Kangaroo Island, Australia, she began to embrace parts about herself she didn’t think she liked.
Another 2025 cover model, Jordan Chiles, opened up about her struggles with body image, too. She discussed how being a woman of color in the gymnastics world meant that she was often labeled more “masculine” because of her body type. Negative comments such as these used to get her down, but now, she sees her muscles as one of her greatest strengths, as they signify how much hard work she puts into her craft.
After each “Sink or Swim” segment, guests left feeling reinvigorated and inspired, having laughed and even cried with some of their favorite SI Swimsuit models.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.