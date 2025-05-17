Ilona Maher Shares Sweet BTS Video With Ellie Thumann in Bermuda for SI Swimsuit 2025 Shoot
Ilona Maher just shared a heartfelt message on Instagram that has us all wanting to call our besties.
The 28-year-old Olympian and rugby superstar took to the app this week to share some behind the scenes content from her 2025 feature with SI Swimsuit, where she shot in sunny Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts. Also shooting in that location were fellow models Lauren Chan, Brooks Nader, Olivia Dunne, Achieng Agutu, Kate Austin, Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann.
But one video clip in particular fully encompassed exactly what it means to participate in an SI Swimsuit photo shoot—namely, the idea that individual beauty may be different, but everyone’s beauty is worthy of celebration.
In the adorable Instagram post, Maher posed beside Thumman, both sporting itty-bitty animal print bikinis while ABBA’s classic tune “Super Trooper” played in the background. Strutting their stuff on the warm sands of Bermuda as the crystal clear waves crashed around their feet, the models were all smiles as text written above their heads read, “Another woman’s beauty isn’t an absence of your own.”
“Such a fun experience to shoot with @elliethumann for @si_swimsuit. She is an incredible human inside and out. I’m always reminded how beautiful all body types are,” Maher wrote in the caption. “We are all made for different purposes but all worthy just the same. Both of our bodies do amazing things for us and neither is more important and better than the other. Surround yourself with women who uplift you and praise your differences. The world would be a pretty boring place if we all looked the same.”
And of course, plenty of Maher’s 4.9 million Instagram followers were happy to stop by her comment section to give the two gorgeous models some love, as well as applaud the sweet sentiment shared in the video:
“Our day was so special, love you and miss you ❤️,” Thumman wrote.
“Okay this is actually so inspiring and well written,” one user said.
“Such a great lesson for girls growing up!! Wish I had these role models when I grew up!” Another added.
“Empowering others is your superpower,” one commenter noted.
Maher returned for her second feature with SI Swimsuit in the 2025 issue after previously appearing as our Sept. 2024 digital cover model with a photo shoot in Bellport, N.Y.. Meanwhile, Thumman was back for round three with the brand in 2025 after her debut in Puerto Rico in 2023, followed by her sophomore shoot in Mexico in 2024.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.