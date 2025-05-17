Swimsuit

Ilona Maher Shares Sweet BTS Video With Ellie Thumann in Bermuda for SI Swimsuit 2025 Shoot

The pair posed together on the beaches of Bermuda for a truly adorable moment.

Allie Hayes

Ellie Thumann and Ilona Maher were photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Ellie swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Ilona swimsuit by Tropic of C.
Ellie Thumann and Ilona Maher were photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Ellie swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Ilona swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher just shared a heartfelt message on Instagram that has us all wanting to call our besties.

The 28-year-old Olympian and rugby superstar took to the app this week to share some behind the scenes content from her 2025 feature with SI Swimsuit, where she shot in sunny Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts. Also shooting in that location were fellow models Lauren Chan, Brooks Nader, Olivia Dunne, Achieng Agutu, Kate Austin, Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann.

But one video clip in particular fully encompassed exactly what it means to participate in an SI Swimsuit photo shoot—namely, the idea that individual beauty may be different, but everyone’s beauty is worthy of celebration.

In the adorable Instagram post, Maher posed beside Thumman, both sporting itty-bitty animal print bikinis while ABBA’s classic tune “Super Trooper” played in the background. Strutting their stuff on the warm sands of Bermuda as the crystal clear waves crashed around their feet, the models were all smiles as text written above their heads read, “Another woman’s beauty isn’t an absence of your own.”

“Such a fun experience to shoot with @elliethumann for @si_swimsuit. She is an incredible human inside and out. I’m always reminded how beautiful all body types are,” Maher wrote in the caption. “We are all made for different purposes but all worthy just the same. Both of our bodies do amazing things for us and neither is more important and better than the other. Surround yourself with women who uplift you and praise your differences. The world would be a pretty boring place if we all looked the same.”

Ellie Thumann and Ilona Maher were photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ellie Thumann and Ilona Maher were photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Ellie swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Ilona swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

And of course, plenty of Maher’s 4.9 million Instagram followers were happy to stop by her comment section to give the two gorgeous models some love, as well as applaud the sweet sentiment shared in the video:

“Our day was so special, love you and miss you ❤️,” Thumman wrote.

“Okay this is actually so inspiring and well written,” one user said.

“Such a great lesson for girls growing up!! Wish I had these role models when I grew up!” Another added.

“Empowering others is your superpower,” one commenter noted.

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Sunglasses by Bonnie Clyde. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Maher returned for her second feature with SI Swimsuit in the 2025 issue after previously appearing as our Sept. 2024 digital cover model with a photo shoot in Bellport, N.Y.. Meanwhile, Thumman was back for round three with the brand in 2025 after her debut in Puerto Rico in 2023, followed by her sophomore shoot in Mexico in 2024.

The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.

Meet Your Cover Models. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1747148796/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jv52xt8arcpj4745ba.jpg. Ilona Maher. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746835817/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtvrdh2167w497a1r3.jpg. For the Girls. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746732762/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtrp5g2zny91etcbrt.jpg. 2025 Swim Trends

Published
Allie Hayes
ALLIE HAYES

Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.

Home/SwimNews