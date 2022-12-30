SI Swimsuit 2022 Highlight Reel: The Moments That Stole the Show

The end of the year is always a time for reflection and appreciation. As we take a moment to look back on the past 12 months, there are so many moments that stand out in our minds as being particularly special or meaningful. From watching members of the Swimfluence community form new friendships to achieve of personal and professional goals, to the celebration of love and commitment at weddings and other special events, this year has been full of memories that we will cherish forever.

But as we reflect on the year that has passed, it's important to also look forward to the future and the opportunities that it may bring. The end of one year marks the beginning of another, and with it comes the chance to set new goals, make new plans, and create new memories. We can’t wait to see what the future holds (queue exciting things on the horizon for the Nader sisters and countless women building businesses and growing families). But for the moment, here are some of the best bits from 2022 to look back on.

Camille Kostek surprising Mady Dewey, the 2022 winner of the SI Swim Search competition.

Camille Kostek surprised Mady Dewey, the 2022 winner of Sports Illustrated's Swim Search competition. We cried happy tears witnessing Dewey's reaction to finding out she was the winner from her idol, Camille Kostek. Kostek, a previous Swim Search winner herself, had inspired Dewey to apply to the competition with her focus on self-love and body positivity. Watch the heartwarming moment here.

Yumi Nu’s iconic clap back to an internet troll.

When Jordan Peterson tried to criticize and body shame Nu on her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover, Yu clapped back with a witty and perfect response. Nu’s fans also came to her support flooding Peterson’s post with critique, forcing him to temporarily leave the platform.

Kate Bock celebrated 10 years in the SI Swimsuit issue.

Kate Bock celebrated 10 years in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Bock is a certified SI Swimsuit veteran, who has grown up with the brand. 2022 marked her 10th year in the issue, putting her in the ranks of Kathy Ireland (13 appearances), Cheryl Tiegs (11), Elle Macpherson, Daniela Peštová, Anne V, Yamila Diaz-Rahi, Irina Shayk, Christie Brinkley and Paulina Porizkova (10 each).

Kate Bock and Kevin Love tied the knot.

2022 was a big year for Kate Bock. The model married long-time boyfriend, Kevin Love, in a stunning Great Gatsby-inspired wedding that took place at the New York Public Library.

For the first time ever, best friends were name Co-Rookies of the Year!

For the first time ever, best friends were named Co-Rookies of the Year! Christen Harper and Katie Austin both won Rookie of the Year honors in 2022. When surprising Harper and Austin with the news on a video call, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day explained, “This whole brand is what you guys represent—fabulous people supporting each other, doing their thing bigger and better all the time. Really motivated, smart individuals who keep creating opportunities for themselves and keep growing. You do it for each other, and you do it for random strangers, and you do it for us. It’s pretty awesome.”

The conversation around mental health took the spotlight.

Several SI Swimsuit models vulnerably opened up about the importance of prioritizing their mental health. From Hunter McGrady sharing how therapy helped her learn to love her body to WNBA athletes highlighting the importance of self-compassion, 2022 was a year of prioritizing self-care and self love. Former SI Swimsuit cover model, Megan thee Stallion, also launched a website dedicated to mental health support her for hotties. SI Swimsuit welcomed Maybelline Brave Together as an official Pay With Change partner.

2022 Cover model Ciara taught SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day to 1, 2 step.

Never forget the iconic day that the photo shoot was paused, and Ciara broke down the iconic 1, 2 step for our very our MJ Day. Relive the amazing moment here.

Miami Swim Week became a family affair.

At Miami Swim week this past year, mothers and daughters, sisters, and couples all walked the runway. Katie and Denise Austin walked the runway together, as did the McGrady sisters. And who can forget Nicole Williams English announcing her very first pregnancy on the runway?!

Ashley Callingbull’s history making appearance in the magazine.

Ashley Callingbull was photographed in the Dominican Republic by Yu Tsai.

You might recall that Ashley Callingbull was featured in the 2022 issue as a Swim Search finalist. Callingbull was the first indigenous model to appear in the pages of the issue. On the impact of her appearance, Callingbull told SI Swimsuit, “Representation matters. It’s been a dream.”

Maye Musk’s history making SI Swimsuit cover.

Maye Musk was one of four covers in 2022, and made history as the oldest women yet to be featured in the magazine. “At 74, Maye continues to work every day to inspire those around her,” says SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day.

Realities of pregnancy, motherhood, and evolution of a woman were centered in a new light.

Fitness influencer Katrina Scott became the first visibly pregnant woman featured in the magazine, while Kelly Hughes became the first woman to feature a C-section scar on the pages of the issue. Throughout the year women like Scott and Hunter McGrady shared the raw realities of their motherhood journeys.

Kim Kardashian became a part of the SI Swimsuit family with her cover.

Mogul, model, mom and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, joined the SI Swimsuit family with her groundbreaking cover. Read her heartfelt letter she penned to her 18 year old self.

In order to advertise in the magazine in 2022 and beyond, brands were required to showcase progress being made for women in its creative advertising. Through this new mandate, several meaningful partnerships were forged in 2022. From Frida Mom’s mission to change the conversation around motherhood, to Maybelline Brave Together’s commitment to mental health awareness, the cost of doing business went from just a dollar amount to a currency of doing good for women, which is more relevant today than ever before.