7 Serene SI Swimsuit Photos That Embrace Mother Nature in Honor of Earth Day
At SI Swimsuit, not only do we take photos of beautiful people, we take them in the most ethereal locations in the world.
As we celebrate Earth Day, we’re sharing just some of the spots that took our breath away, with picture-perfect backdrops that could only be described as out of a postcard.
So, consider this a digital postcard to you, for the holiday that honors our beautiful Mother Earth!
Renee and Elisha Herbert: Switzerland
In their 2025 debut with SI Swimsuit, Renee and Elisha Herbert shined in Switzerland as the twin sisters posed on this scenic mountaintop. Obsessed with their Jade Swim suits like we are? Find both of their looks here!
Olivia Ponton: Dominica
Olivia Ponton’s striking sophomore shoot couldn’t have been more perfect, as the content creator posed in front of a gorgeous waterfall in Dominica. Joined by Christen Harper,Yumi Nu and Leyna Bloom, the photoshoot showcased the scenic beauty of the island—from crashing waves to bolstering greenery.
Gigi Hadid: Tahiti
Three-time SI Swimsuit model Gigi Hadid took a dip in the gorgeous turquoise waters of Tahiti. With soft white sand and palm trees galore, this tropical shoot displays the tranquility of the French Polynesian Islands.
Chanel Iman: Utah
While we often see white sand on SI Swimsuit sets, we’ll never get over this enchanting moment in Utah’s red rocks. In a cliffside shoot with photographer James Macari, Chanel Iman captivated the camera just as much as the daring scene behind her. “Luckily, I’m not too scared of heights,” the model remarked.
Penny Lane: Portugal
Penny Lane was the luckiest girl in Portugal as the SI Swimsuit model literally caught a rainbow during her debut shoot with the magazine. The rolling hills behind her perfectly framed the shot, as Lane was all smiles with her rainbow in hand.
Hannah Jeter: Tennessee
Hannah Jeter—formerly Davis, at the time of the shoot—was quite literally a goddess in gold, posing in a field of flowers in Walland, Tennessee. The floral footage earned the five-time model a front-page spot on the 2015 issue of the magazine.
Lauren Chan: Dominican Republic
Lauren Chan cooled off in a peaceful alcove during her debut with SI Swimsuit in the Dominican Republic. While her dip in the crystal blue waters shielded her from the sun, her shoot also featured a stunning shoreline as far as the eye could see.