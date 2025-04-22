Swimsuit

7 Serene SI Swimsuit Photos That Embrace Mother Nature in Honor of Earth Day

These gorgeous SI Swimsuit snapshots put Mother Earth’s beauty on display.

Bailey Colon

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

At SI Swimsuit, not only do we take photos of beautiful people, we take them in the most ethereal locations in the world.

As we celebrate Earth Day, we’re sharing just some of the spots that took our breath away, with picture-perfect backdrops that could only be described as out of a postcard.

So, consider this a digital postcard to you, for the holiday that honors our beautiful Mother Earth!

Renee and Elisha Herbert: Switzerland

Renee and Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Swimsuits by Jade Swim. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

In their 2025 debut with SI Swimsuit, Renee and Elisha Herbert shined in Switzerland as the twin sisters posed on this scenic mountaintop. Obsessed with their Jade Swim suits like we are? Find both of their looks here!

Olivia Ponton: Dominica

Olivia Ponton was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Ponton’s striking sophomore shoot couldn’t have been more perfect, as the content creator posed in front of a gorgeous waterfall in Dominica. Joined by Christen Harper,Yumi Nu and Leyna Bloom, the photoshoot showcased the scenic beauty of the island—from crashing waves to bolstering greenery.

Gigi Hadid: Tahiti

Gigi Hadid was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Acacia Swimwear. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Three-time SI Swimsuit model Gigi Hadid took a dip in the gorgeous turquoise waters of Tahiti. With soft white sand and palm trees galore, this tropical shoot displays the tranquility of the French Polynesian Islands.

Chanel Iman: Utah

Chanel Iman was photographed by James Macari in Utah. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

While we often see white sand on SI Swimsuit sets, we’ll never get over this enchanting moment in Utah’s red rocks. In a cliffside shoot with photographer James Macari, Chanel Iman captivated the camera just as much as the daring scene behind her. “Luckily, I’m not too scared of heights,” the model remarked.

Penny Lane: Portugal

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was the luckiest girl in Portugal as the SI Swimsuit model literally caught a rainbow during her debut shoot with the magazine. The rolling hills behind her perfectly framed the shot, as Lane was all smiles with her rainbow in hand.

Hannah Jeter: Tennessee

Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Jeter—formerly Davis, at the time of the shoot—was quite literally a goddess in gold, posing in a field of flowers in Walland, Tennessee. The floral footage earned the five-time model a front-page spot on the 2015 issue of the magazine.

Lauren Chan: Dominican Republic

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Bromelia Swimwear. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan cooled off in a peaceful alcove during her debut with SI Swimsuit in the Dominican Republic. While her dip in the crystal blue waters shielded her from the sun, her shoot also featured a stunning shoreline as far as the eye could see.

Published
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

