Step Inside SI Swimsuit’s VIP Launch Party Cocktail Hour

On Tuesday, May 12, the latest issue of SI Swimsuit officially arrived, revealing the four sensational stars set to shine on this year’s cover. These included actor and recording artist Hilary Duff, content creator and brand mogul Alix Earle, comedian and actor Tiffany Haddish and four-time SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English. Of course, a release this big meant the magazine needed a star-studded celebration to match!

In the heart of New York City, the brand reunited with many of the 34 models featured in this year’s issue to celebrate in the only way SI Swimsuit knows how: in serious style. And SI Swimsuit 2026 was definitely worth a little extra partying, as the shoots showcased in the issue spanned across the globe, with the models posing for one-of-a-kind features shot in Botswana, Montauk, N.Y., Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, South Caicos and Fort Myers, Fla.

Tiffany Haddish | Nina Westervelt

On Thursday, May 14, the magazine kicked off the festivities by welcoming the models to the Hard Rock Hotel New York for a high-energy red carpet VIP Launch Party. There, they were treated to drinks, dancing and a live performance by Mr. 1738 himself, Fetty Wap. Then, SI Swimsuit invited both the stars of this year’s issue and fans of the brand alike to step into the magazine’s world at the Social Club, which took place on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16. You can see the models get ready for the red carpet here, check out a few of our favorite VIP Launch Party fashion moments here and see some of the standout Social Club styles here.

Still, let’s be honest: the celebration of SI Swimsuit 2026 started well before the models even stepped foot inside the VIP Launch Party on Friday night! Ahead of rolling out the red carpet for the stars of this year’s issue, SI Swimsuit threw a luxe cocktail hour on the rooftop of the Hard Rock Hotel New York. The familiar faces who graced the magazine’s pages mixed and mingled, rocking their red-carpet-ready looks and posing for vintage-style Polaroid photos, courtesy of Andrew Tess, which made for a nostalgic keepsake to remember the evening. You can check out those shots here.

While those in attendance sipped on delicious custom cocktails from the stunning rooftop bar, they were also invited to nibble on the ultimate pre-party snack: caviar and all of the delicious accompaniments one could desire, courtesy of The Caviar Co. Step inside the exclusive cocktail party by checking out the snapshots below.

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Courtesy of Jackson Krule

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