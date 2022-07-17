WATCH: Highlights of the SI Swimsuit Runway at Miami Swim Week 2022

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show from PARAISO Miami Beach broadcasted live from the W South Beach beachfront pool at around 9:30 p.m EST on July 16. But if you missed it, no sweat! Here's a rundown of everything you may have missed–including a video of the evening's greatest highlights!

Larry English and Nicole Williams English walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

Viewers tuned in from around the globe to watch SI Swim model veterans, Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek; rookies Christen Harper, Katie Austin and Olivia Ponton; walk the stage alongside Swim Search models in designer swimwear.

Camille Kostek walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

But for those who caught the livestream, know that the show did more than just announce forecasted swimwear trends–there was a surprise pregnancy reveal, the reveal of the first 2023 Rookie, an adorable mother-daughter runway dance, sisters strutting down the catwalk together, and plenty of SI Swim model debuts.

And for the first time this year, SI Swim Search finalists Manju, Ashley Byrd, Mady Dewey, Shannon Burton, Janell Williams and Joely Live were selected through two virtual castings. The first group of finalists were selected exclusively through the SI Swimsuit app, while the second round of submissions were taken from TikTok.

You can catch-up on all of the event's most talked about highlights in the video below.