A Dive Into Yumi Nu’s SI Swimsuit Features Before She Became a Victoria’s Secret Angel
Yumi Nu is walking in the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show tonight, Oct. 15, and she fits in perfectly. After all, she’s an absolutely divine beauty, and her four SI Swimsuit features exemplify precisely that.
Nu first joined the SI Swimsuit family back in 2021 with a remarkable debut shoot in Tampa, Fla., and her inaugural feature set her up for a show-stopping journey with the brand. Still, seeing is believing, which is why we’re showcasing a snapshot from each of her four features—starting with her tropical debut.
2021: Tampa
When Nu joined SI Swimsuit, her confident outlook on women’s empowerment and defying beauty standards was made abundantly evident. She used her voice to speak against the treatment women go through when trying to uphold the ever-changing demands of society.
“I think standards for women, in general, are just insane,” the Japanese-Dutch model shared. “And how can I be the perfect woman, the perfect anything? It's really up to you how you’re going to live your life and see yourself because you have a choice every day to say, ‘I’m not going to give power to that person’s opinion.’ We have a choice to say ‘I’m enough as I am and I choose to not give that opinion power.’”
2022: Montenegro
There was nothing but joy when Nu returned to the fold a second time. She felt right at home, even going so far as to label the SI Swimsuit team her family.
”When I got the call, I was so excited the team wanted to have me back,” she told the outlet. “I knew it would feel different than my rookie year. I felt more confident and less afraid going into it, which brought a new energy to my shoot. I still had those big-shoot jitters, but everyone at SI is truly family now, so all nervousness went away so fast.”
Then, when she received the news that she would be joining Ciara, Kim Kardashian and Maye Musk as 2022 cover girls, Nu was taken aback—she didn’t expect one of her wildest dreams to come true.
”I would always see other models’ reaction to their covers, and I would be like, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s crazy’ for them. That’s surreal for them. And even just watching that, I felt like I couldn’t imagine it happening to me. So, definitely the biggest plot twist in my life so far. The best one.”
2023: Dominica
With her third feature, the world got to know more about Nu’s perspective on her heritage, and her outlook was filled with pride and reverence.
“I love that being Japanese means being gentle and strong at the same time. Our culture values hard work, strength and discipline while also in the same breath doing so with respect and kindness,” she stated. “I think these values are huge takeaways that I try to bring into my daily life. I’ve really seen support in my community come together in the past few years, both behind me in my highest and lowest moments, but also behind everyone else who wants to make a change.“
2024: Belize
Images of her latest feature in Belize encapsulate everything there is to adore about this bombshell.
Nu is gorgeous inside and out, and every time she gave SI Swimsuit a new feature to obsess over, she also gave new tidbits about herself, which allowed the world to learn even more about her wholesome heart. Offering a closer look at that incredible face card, the 2024 shoot was home to a plethora of dreamy snaps.
You can catch Nu (and several other SI Swimsuit models) when they walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway tonight, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. ET!