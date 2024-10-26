Alix Earle Served Major Pop Star Vibes in This Crystal Studded Bandeau Set in Miami
Alix Earle made history with SI Swimsuit in June, as the brand‘s inaugural digital issue cover girl. The social media sensation, who has been going viral on TikTok ever since the start of 2023, has made a name for herself in the fashion, modeling and beauty industries.
With a degree in marketing from the University of Miami, the 23-year-old, who celebrates her birthday in December, has nailed her content creation skills and cultivated a following of more than 10.8 million across platforms through candidly sharing her acne journey, adorable insight into her relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios, family content with her four siblings and, of course, her signature chatty, chaotic get-ready-with-me videos.
The New Jersey native stayed local for her SI Swim photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai, posing on the breathtaking beaches of Miami, as well as in a vibey, after-party-coded indoor feature. We’re still thinking about this super glamorous crystal-studded set from Oséree she wore for the latter gallery.
Oséree HS24 Retró Gem Bikini, $684 (oseree.com)
This luxurious bedazzled set features a bandeau style top connected to a Y2K-inspired faux skinny scarf neck collar detail and high-leg hipster bottoms. It‘s an eye-catching bikini that is bound to make you stand out on the beach, in the pool, or galavanting around the resort on your next tropical vacation. Shop more at Oseree.com.
Earle shared online that she chose to leave her SI Swim photo un-retouched, meaning any “flaws” like small blemishes, texture scars, hair and discoloration were not edited in any of the final images online. It was important to the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host to be as authentic and unfiltered in her photo shoot as she is online. Fans often comment on her videos that they simply feel like they are talking to a friend on FaceTime.
“When we did this photo shoot, I was talking a lot in the interviews about like what my brand is and I kept coming back to being like, it’s just being authentically yourself and being transparent. Like I’m always very transparent with you guys,” Earle explained. “I think as women, we do that so much, where we just criticize ourselves and I think when telling the story of my brand and communicating that to my audience and a new audience, this was just something that was an important decision for me and I’m really happy we went through with it.”