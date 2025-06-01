Leticia Martinez 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Leticia Martinez walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with fellow 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Martinez is one of six finalists of the 2025 Swim Search, the annual open casting call which offers applicants the chance to appear in SI Swimsuit. Just one lucky winner will land a spot in the 2026 issue.
Hailing from New Jersey and currently residing in Miami, Fla., Martinez is a certified personal trainer and model. The 27-year-old is an advocate for building self-confidence and uses her skills to help others. As the founder of The Elevate App, she provides users with workout plans, nutritional guidance and personal support. She is determined to reach her “long-time goal” of becoming an SI Swimsuit model.
For the 2025 Swim Week, SI Swimsuit returned to the W South Beach, taking place on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31. In addition to the runway show, the brand hosted numerous activations, pop-ups and parties, such as a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone, a VIP dinner and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.