Leticia Martinez Has the Sweetest, Smartest Advice for SI Swim Search Hopefuls
On May 27, the newest round of Swim Search finalists was announced to the world, and—for 27-year-old Leticia Martinez—the selection validated years of unwavering drive in pursuit of a dream.
“It’s taken four years of showing up, learning and evolving to get to this moment,” the certified personal trainer penned on Instagram the same day she was announced as a finalist. “This is a sign to go after your dreams and never look back!!!”
Alongside Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin, the six finalists traveled to Miami for their debut appearances as brand finalists during Swim Week. The models walked in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on May 31, and one lucky winner from the bunch will earn a coveted rookie feature in the 2026 issue. Voting for Swim Search 2025 is officially open.
And Martinez also reflected on this long-awaited opportunity during Swim Week, telling the brand that the first step for other hopefuls is a simple one: apply. Just apply.
“I would say the number one thing is just don’t overthink it,” the New Jersey native advised. “I feel like, in anything anyone does, it’s super easy to overthink it and say, ‘Well, what if this or what if that,’ and honestly, I feel like you just never know unless you try.”
And while it can be scary to walk down an unfamiliar path—or in this case, runway—Martinez assured future hopefuls that the benefits far outweigh the risks.
“There’s nothing wrong with trying and not getting it, because [there’s] always the next year,” the model continued. “I feel like a lot of people tend to fear failure or rejection when there’s really nothing wrong with that. If anything, it just teaches you so much during the journey about yourself [...] Every year I didn’t get it, I always grew in some way, shape and form.”
A plethora of SI Swimsuit models have credited the Swim Search open casting call as a catalyst for their budding careers with the brand. Fellow alumni include SI Swimsuit Legends Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader, as well as the newest Rookie of the Year Jena Sims.
“I confidently know that, had I not been accepted through the Swim Search process, I wouldn’t have had as many [opportunities],” Kostek told the magazine.
And soon, a member of this newest class will be awarded the opportunity of a lifetime: the title of SI Swimsuit model. As noted above, voting is now open to the public, so be sure to check out the finalists and help decide Swim Search’s next winner!