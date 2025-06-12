Swim Search Finalist Leticia Martinez Strikes a Pose in Bold High-Cut Swimsuit
Leticia Martinez—one of six finalists for SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Search open casting call—is showing exactly why she and stylish swimwear go hand-in-hand.
This week, Martinez took to her Instagram account to post several snapshots while wearing a trendy animal print one-piece from Oh Polly. The swimsuit includes a zebra print design taking up the majority of the garment, while a bright red shade lines the perimeter of the silhouette.
The model wears her dark brunette hair down, pairing her luscious locks with a sweet and soft glam makeup look. One can never go wrong with silver jewelry for a swimsuit like this, which is why Martinez decorating her wrists with bracelets is the perfect cherry on top.
And there’s no doubt that Martinez has had an incredibly busy summer season so far—one filled with trendy attire and all kinds of swimsuit goodness.
In addition to her recent Instagram snapshot, Martinez was also featured as one of the models who walked down the runway for SI Swimsuit during 2025 Swim Week in Miami Beach, Fla. The model was stunning on the catwalk, wearing a bright polka dot bikini from Two Fish and an animal print one-piece from Ola Vida. Both ensembles looked amazing on the model’s toned physique, and her runway walk and posing choices highlighted the skill and talent she possesses.
The 27-year-old not only made incredible memories on the runway, but off the runway as well. While speaking to SI Swimsuit, Martinez noted she made a plethora of gal pals during Swim Week, including her fellow Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
“Aside from meeting the finalists—they are some of the most amazing girls that I’ve met—the girls throughout the whole entire Swim Search journey [...] are some of my best friends,” Martinez told the SI Swimsuit team. “I feel like that is the main thing as to why I love Sports Illustrated. There are so many others, but the number one thing is the camaraderie of the girls, creating those friendships and having a bond in something that you’re striving for. I literally have some of my best friends."
Sisterhood and swimsuits doesn’t sound like too bad of a summer for this Swim Search finalist!
Voting is now live for the 2025 Swim Search, so be sure to cast your vote now! One of the six aforementioned finalists will be chosen for a coveted prize: a spot as a SI Swimsuit rookie in the 2026 issue.