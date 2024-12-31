11 Simply Stunning SI Swimsuit Photos of 2024 to Relive Before the Clock Strikes Midnight
It’s officially New Year’s Eve, meaning friends and family will soon be gathering around to celebrate the end of one year and the start of the next. It’s a time for reflection as we look back to all of the great moments of 2024, and for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the brand has a lot to be grateful for. From the new magazine released in May and the first-ever digital issue to Miami Swim Week and all of the 60th anniversary celebrations, it’s been a history-making year that’s sure to leave an impact.
SI Swimsuit has been celebrating 2024 all month long starting with the brand’s year wrapped, and as we only have hours to go until 2025 begins, we’re taking more time to reminisce on all the greatness this year has brought. Though it’d be near impossible to choose our favorite photos of the year, we have selected 11 completely gorgeous shots to share with our readers to relive as we say goodbye to 2024. From the brand’s special “Legends” photo shoot for the 60th anniversary to digital covers and rookies, the SI Swimsuit models really brought it this year.
Kate Upton
SI Swimsuit icon Kate Upton returned to the pages of the magazine this year with two photo shoots, one in Hollywood, Fla. as a brand legend and another in Mexico. Photographed by Yu Tsai, the 32-year-old model-actress, who made her debut with the brand in 2011, proved her talent in front of the camera once again. She served as one of the cover girls for the physical magazine in 2024.
Chrissy Teigen
Another SI Swimsuit legend, Chrissy Teigen made her highly-anticipated comeback to the magazine after seven years to join the “Legends” photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. For her second feature of 2024, the 39-year-old, who made her debut with the brand in 2010, invited the team to her home in Los Angeles where she was photographed by Yu Tsai. Clearly, just from the shot above, the results were flawless. Teigen also served as a physical magazine cover girl in 2024.
Alix Earle
Serving as SI Swimsuit’s inaugural cover girl, Alix Earle certainly made a splash when making her debut with the brand in 2024. The 24-year-old internet sensation and podcast host was a no-brainer for the milestone event and looked simply gorgeous on the beaches of Miami, Fla. where she was photographed by Yu Tsai. The team also created an “after-party” shoot indoors and the results were equally as stunning.
Gayle King
Another force to be reckoned with making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2024 was Gayle King, award-winning journalist and cohost of CBS Mornings. The 70-year-old TV personality was featured in the “Legends” shoot in Hollywood, Fla. and she also traveled to Mexico where she was photographed by Yu Tsai for a stunning spread of images. Someone as inspirational as King was, of course, welcomed with open arms to the brand. She was featured as another physical magazine cover girl in 2024.
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 and has posed for the magazine for five additional years, returned to the brand in 2024 as a legend when photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. The 31-year-old, who has made waves in the industry as a plus-sized model, also jetted off to Mexico for an additional spread of images by Tsai that were, as evidenced above, drop-dead gorgeous. McGrady also served as a physical magazine cover girl this year.
Ilona Maher
As the brand’s second digital cover girl, Ilona Maher absolutely owned 2024. The professional rugby player, who won bronze at the Summer Olympics in Paris, traveled to Bellport, N.Y. to be photographed by Ben Watts in a beautiful, inspirational set of photos. Posing with her medal and in a USA-themed one-piece, among other swimsuits, Maher was the picture of success and beauty in her brand debut. The 28-year-old went on to compete on Dancing With the Stars this year, where she and pro partner Alan Bersten came in second place.
Leyna Bloom
Leyna Bloom made history with her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021, becoming the brand’s first transgender model to appear on the cover. The actress-model-dancer, who is also an activist for LGBTQ+ and Black rights, returned to the magazine this year to be featured as a legend, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. She’s posed for the magazine every year since making her debut, but the 2024 spread was definitely very special.
Olivia Dunne
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was first featured on the pages of SI Swimsuit in 2023 as an athlete, but she made her return this year as a brand rookie—and it was quite triumphant. The most-followed college athlete and highest-paid female college athlete is a complete social media phenomenon, inspiring and aiding fellow students with her Livvy Fund. The 22-year-old posed for Ben Watts in Portugal for the 2024 magazine and absolutely killed it.
Xandra Pohl
Professional DJ and model Xandra Pohl made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2024 as a rookie and she completely took our breath away with her incredible skills in front of the camera. The 24-year-old traveled to Belize to be photographed by Derek Kettela and the results were unbelievably beautiful. In addition to her photos in the magazine, Pohl has also DJ’ed—and modeled—during SI Swimsuit’s runway show at Miami Swim Week.
Roshumba Williams
Legendary supermodel Roshumba Williams returned to SI Swimsuit this year after a decade to be, of course, featured in the “Legends” spread photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. The 56-year-old model-actress made her debut with the brand back in 1990 and has posed for the magazine a total of six times. It was an absolute honor to have Williams make such an epic comeback in 2024 and, as you can see above, her photos turned out spectacular.
Brooks Nader
Last but certainly not least is Brooks Nader, another SI Swimsuit legend who was featured in two photo shoots for the 2024 magazine. As part of the “Legends” spread, Nader posed alongside 26 other brand icons in Hollywood, Fla, and then starred in a solo shoot when photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. The 27-year-old, who made her debut with the brand in 2019 and has posed for the magazine every year since, looked breathtaking on the beach.
Nader followed up her SI Swimsuit return with a stint on Dancing With the Stars alongside Maher, where she and pro partner Gleb Savchenko—also her rumored real-life boyfriend—finished in ninth place.