Sunbathing Beauties: SI Swimsuit Models Stun in Swimwear Around the Globe
We’ve made it to yet another Friday, and you know what that means: it’s time for a roundup of our favorite content from SI Swimsuit models past and present. Our brand stars sure have been busy lately. Take, for example, Leyna Bloom, who premiered her new short film at Tribeca, and Jordan Chiles, who attended the BET Awards in spectacular fashion.
Meanwhile, our 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Lauren Chan landed another major magazine feature, while brand legend Camille Kostek reminded her followers just how great she looks in red. And it certainly wouldn’t be a week in SI Swimsuit model land without a few steamy bikini pics. Below, check out a few of our favorite swimwear snaps of late.
Brooks Nader
Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend and 2023 cover star, enjoyed some R&R in Los Cabos, Mexico. She embodied a true beach goddess in a red hot gauzy robe worn as a swim top with a pair of matching bottoms.
Lorena Durán
Proving why she is a four-time SI Swimsuit model, Durán shared a carousel of sizzling pics from Greece, clad in a sunset-inspired two-piece by Monday Swimwear.
Olivia Dunne
Our 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl loves some casual summer reading. In a new photo dump, Dunne lounged in a blue-and-white gingham bikini while reading the magazine alongside her pup, Roux.
Denise Bidot
Happy birthday to Bidot! The 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie turns 39 today, and celebrated her special day with an oceanside photo shoot in Puerto Rico, in which she flaunted her curvy figure in a monochromatic bikini.
Serena Williams
The Olympic athlete and two-time brand model celebrated “swimsuit season” with a series of snaps in a striped one-piece—and Williams’s pool day vibes are immaculate.