5 SI Swimsuit Model-Approved Beauty Picks on Sale for Black Friday
Many brands have kicked off their Black Friday sales early this year, and we’re certainly not complaining. While we’re looking forward to gathering around the table with loved ones on Thursday, we’re also quite excited about snagging a few gifts (for ourselves and others) on a budget.
When it comes to beauty products, SI Swimsuit models regularly share their favorites with us, and from skincare to haircare to makeup, several of our brand model’s go-to picks are on sale for Black Friday. So, whether you’re looking to add to your own beauty product arsenal or are looking to gift a little something to a friend or family member, below are a few of our favorite brand model picks on sale for Black Friday.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Waterproof Mascara, $20.30 (sephora.com)
Snag Alix Earle’s favorite mascara while it’s 30% off for Black Friday. The waterproof formula promises thicker, longer lashes and is formulated without parabens or sulfates.
“I’ve been using the same [mascara] since high school, and I mean, I couldn’t even tell you how many tubes of those I’ve gone through,” the inaugural SI Swimsuit digital issue cover model told us earlier this year.
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump, $18.20 (tartecosmetics.com)
Berkleigh Wright, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie “love[s] a plump lip.” If you do, too, snag this SI Swimsuit favorite at 30% off with code “CYBERSZN.” The hydrating and plumping product is available in several different shades, and customers note that the gloss is “so pretty and natural” and offers a “shiny, smooth finish.”
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $30.40 (supergoop.com)
Don’t make the mistake of skimping on the SPF outside of the summer months. Sunscreen is a year-round essential, and this one is a personal favorite of SI Swimsuit legend Paige Spiranac.
“Supergoop [is my favorite] for SPF,” she told us this summer. “They make amazing products, and they’re great for wearing under makeup. For me, it’s all about making sure I prioritize my skin because I am outside all the time.”
Stock up on Supergoop! products during the brand’s sitewide 20% off cyber sale.
Virtue Healing Oil, $31.50 (virtuelabs.com)
When we think “great hair,” of course SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek comes to mind. The 2019 issue cover model swears by this repairing haircare product, which improves shine without weighing hair down. “This smells so delicious and your hair will just eat it up,” Kostek has said.
Get it for 30% off with code “JOYFUL,” which will also earn you free shipping.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer, $32 (us.laneige.com)
This rich moisturizer is a personal fave of two-time brand model Sixtine, who claims it to be a life-saver during long New York winters. It’s packed with juicy ingredients like hyaluronic acid, omega peptides and squalane. And best of all, it’s currently 20% off! There’s also a mini travel version if you want to test it out before making a larger investment.